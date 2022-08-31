Watch now: New executive director and new year changes at Lutheran School Association

DECATUR – Brian Booth and his family came to Decatur from the Chicago area, where they'd lived for 15 years.

“We really felt God calling us to come here and serve at this school,” said Booth, the new executive director of the Lutheran School Association.

His job is to be leader of the school, guiding the vision and direction of the school, setting up a sustainable financial model that will help the school succeed and grow, and working with the board and the community to develop partnerships.

Several changes are apparent at the LSA this year. Like other schools, this will be the first “normal” year since COVID-19 shut everything down in the spring of 2020. Students can wear masks if they choose, but they are no longer required. Uniforms are no longer required, either, and the dress code, Booth said, simply calls for students to be tastefully attired in keeping with the school's Christian character.

Joel Witt is principal and 50 new students have enrolled, for a total student body of 400.

Witt presided over Wednesday's chapel service, which has also changed. For some time, the younger students had chapel services on Wednesday morning, with the upper grades in the afternoon. This year, the whole school meets to worship together.

“I'm excited to have everybody in one place at one time,” Witt said.

The theme of his message was I Corinthians 12:12-13: “Just as a body, though one, has many parts, but all its many parts form one body, so it is with Christ.”

He told the kids that he and his siblings worked on their own cars when they were growing up and the garage was always strewn with parts. If they lost one small piece, they had to find it or the car wasn't going to run.

“This (school) is one body, one group, and everybody, from the smallest to the biggest, is important,” he said.

High school sophomore Merle Morgan is new to LSA High School this year and loves the small classes and the feeling of belonging, though it's only been a couple of weeks since classes began.

“You really know everybody, unlike a bigger school where there's 170 people in a class,” she said.

One of her new friends is Molly Harris, also a sophomore. She likes having chapel as a school instead of being grouped into different times, and having it in the morning to give the day a good start.

Jayla Endrizzi has been to several schools in her time, but says the LSA is her favorite.

“There have been a lot of changes, but they've been good changes,” she said. “Mr. Booth has put in a lot of time and effort and I feel like this year the school has been even more faith-based. He started something that we have a new Bible verse every week that the teachers put into our lessons and we're always getting fed something from the Bible all the time.”

Third-grade teacher Karli Grueninger said the staff meets together for prayer and devotions.

“We have started off the year on a really positive note,” she said. “It's a culture of why we're here and what we're doing, and that we're here to love on the kids and teach the kids and help them grow more in their relationship with Jesus and it's really nice that we're doing that as a staff, too. Everybody's on the same page and it's a very unified beginning of the year.”

Third grader Lillian Apa was a little worried that her schoolwork would be tough this year.

“I was afraid it might be a lot harder, but it's actually a lot easier,” she said. “There's been a lot of changes, but they're good changes.”

Teddy Younghouse said he thought third grade would be hard, too, especially math, but it's turned out that he can handle it just fine.

For third grader Lydia Booth, Brian Booth's daughter, she's also in a new school.

“My teacher's really nice,” she said. “I like it a lot.”

Athletic director Kurt Younghouse said it's a relief to be done with masks, and there were some people he didn't even recognize at first because he'd only seen their eyes for close to three years.

“This year is off to a great start,” he said. “Everybody's excited for the change that's happening in a positive way, and they're excited to get back to that normalcy, that return to normal that we've all been dying to have. My favorite thing is just seeing all the faces.”