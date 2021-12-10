Watch now: New teachers learn to be flexible during pandemic

DECATUR — Teachers who started their careers in the last three years have yet to have a normal classroom experience.

But they're making it work anyway.

“My student teaching last year wasn't normal,” said Rosemary Dickson, who teaches fourth grade at Franklin Grove in Decatur. “I was virtual the entire year except the last two months, so I technically only had two months and didn't have the entire class at the time.”

Decatur schools were in remote learning until March 22, and when students did return to in-person learning, they were divided into two groups, each attending two days a week, with Wednesdays remote for all students.

One result of that, Dickson said, was that she didn't get to learn some of the things she needed, like creating behavior management plans. Thanks to her colleagues with more experience, who have given her tips and tricks and support, she's managing, but work is difficult and stressful for all teachers this year.

One problem is that kids who were in remote learning for a year have forgotten how to “do” school. They got used to getting up and going after a snack or using the bathroom any time without asking first, and not having to interact with other kids – taking turns, not speaking out in class without raising their hand, conflict resolution and the social graces – have to be learned all over again.

Knowing that new teachers are facing struggles specific to COVID-19 and the pandemic, Sarah Smith, instructional coach at the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education, has begun a monthly session for teachers in the first three years of their careers. The first was Dec. 2. She plans to offer topics for discussion, but she also wants the sessions to be informal and a way for the teachers to connect with each other, offer support and advice for each other, and let them lead the way so they get what they need.

“We just wanted to offer a collaborative session,” Smith said. “My thought was let's have some coffee, some cocoa, and just talk, and get a list of things they'd like to discuss.”

For the first session, she posted sticky notes around the room with advice from seasoned teachers that she has collected.

“This year is really new for all those people who were new last year,” she said. “And even interrupted the first year a couple of years ago when they had part of a year (in remote learning). This is their first go-around with in-person learning.”

Some of the topics she thought of included how to run reading groups, how to spot impending discipline issues and circumvent them and ideas for managing the classroom.

Marshaya Lewis is a third-year teacher at Robertson Charter School, and was a student of Smith's when Smith taught at Hope Academy. She said she's wanted to be a teacher since she was a small child.

“My mom has always had a home day care and she was always a preschool teacher, and I've always had the passion to teach,” Lewis said.

Lewis said she's “kind of quiet” and her hope was that she could just listen to what other new teachers had to say and absorb whatever wisdom she could from them.

“I just wanted advice from everyone else and how they're doing whatever they're doing,” she said.

Music teacher Christian Jackson has been teaching for a little more than a year and remote learning was a challenge.

“I was never taught how to teach kids how to sing over the Internet,” Jackson said. “Sure, I was taught how do use different technological resources and whatnot in a classroom, but I was never taught what to do when the classroom was online. It’s hard to critique singing posture when a student camera isn’t on. It’s hard to teach different people how to sing together when they aren’t together in person. I was always taught how to teach different standards and prepare for a concert at the same time, I wasn’t taught what to teach when there isn’t going to be a concert.”

Teaching is the easy part, said McKenzie Vilardo, who teaches business and technology at Charleston High School. Discipline is the hard part. Keeping students on task, managing behaviors that likely stem from the same stress and upheaval that adults are experiencing, is the hard part.

Vilardo came to teaching as a second career, having been an accountant before. Her father, Todd Vilardo, is the superintendent of Charleston schools, so she had a bit of insight into what was coming in 2020 when schools shut down in March of that year. She was finishing up her teaching credentials at Eastern Illinois University through the accelerated program and was prepared for her first couple of years of teaching to be affected by the pandemic.

“We've got quite a few discipline issues, and a lot of it stems from freshmen that didn't have a normal middle school experience,” she said. “They're acting like seventh-graders as freshmen. We have a lot of maturity catching up to do.”

Likewise, fifth-grade teacher Krista Snider, who teaches at Jefferson Elementary School in Charleston, came to the district from Chrisman, where a hybrid model was followed last school year, and she had much smaller classes.

“The biggest struggle is masks,” Snider said. “Students are not understanding that in order to be in school that masks are a necessity. It's a safety precaution for them and for us. They think it's something being forced on them and they don't want to do it, but they don't realize the important aspect of being in school (in person).”

