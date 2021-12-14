Watch now: No disrespect intended with Millikin commencement statements, pastor says in Facebook post

DECATUR — The Decatur pastor whose comments on gender provoked controversy at Millikin University’s winter commencement has now posted a Facebook video acknowledging he was at fault.

But the Rev. Walter “Wally” Carlson, pastor of Sharon United Methodist Church, also explains that he meant no disrespect. He said critics had completely misinterpreted what he had said, but also conceded that it’s the speaker’s job to be clear and he had not met that expectation.

“I will have some ‘splaining to do,” he said of his remarks, and said his audience could not be blamed for misinterpreting them. “It’s not their fault, it’s my fault,” he added.

Carlson had been invited to give the invocation, or opening prayer, at the Decatur school’s commencement in front of more than 100 graduates and their families at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

Acting as if he was receiving a phone call from God, he smiled and told his audience that on the controversial subject of gender, the preferred use for God was male pronouns, and that is what he intended to use.

Recommended for you…

His remarks solicited no immediate outcry from those in the crowd listening, but members of the LGBTQ community said they felt targeted and under attack. Several spoke out on Twitter and Facebook and Carlson’s remarks began to attract media attention

Millikin responded swiftly with a campus email from school president Jim Reynolds who said the college was “surprised and disappointed” by Carlson’s gender reference, and had not known about the comments in advance.

“Please accept this heartfelt apology from myself, Provost Black and all at Millikin University for the comments made by Rev. Carlson in the invocation at the ceremony today,” said the email.

“His comments regarding gender do not reflect nor represent the values of our university. We were not aware of his remarks prior to the ceremony and were surprised and disappointed by them, just as many of you were.”

Reynolds said that, from now on, the school will “have vetted copies of all prepared remarks” to be made at major events, like commencement.

“Via this email, we affirm our support for our trans and nonbinary students, faculty and staff,” the email continued. “Please know that you are valued members of the Millikin community, and we would never have caused intentional harm to any of you.”

Messages left for Carlson on Monday were not immediately returned but his Facebook email was posted the same day. “Yesterday (Sunday) I was privileged to do the invocation and benediction for commencement at Millikin University, and I said some things yesterday that upset some people in my invocation,” he said in the video.

“I don’t need to go into details of what it was, but there are people who took it exactly 180 degrees opposite from what I intended. I will have some ‘splaining to do; it’s not their fault, it’s my fault.”

Carlson said he has been a teacher and a preacher for “a long time” and the responsibility had rested with him to be clear in what he had meant to say. “If I am not clear, how can they understand what I mean if I am not clear? And that breeds darkness, darkness that I have to fix now, and I will. People are reasonable and people are good-hearted, and they’ll understand, I hope…”

Dane Lisser, Millikin’s Director of Media Relations & Publications, issued a statement emphasizing the school had “immediately issued an apology” following Carlson’s remarks. “...We are very sorry for the hurt this has caused and affirm our support for all members of the Millikin community,” the statement said.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 2

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.