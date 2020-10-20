Watch now: Noon Kiwanis prepares treat bags for Old Kings Orchard kids 🎃

DECATUR— Like everything else in 2020, Halloween is likely to be different this year.
Parents might not feel comfortable letting kids trick-or-treat, or people might not welcome little ghosts and goblins as they would have pre-COVID-19.
Noon Kiwanis came up with a way to ensure that some of Decatur's kids get treats, anyway.
Members bought treat bags, candy, toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs and lip balm and filled treat bags on Tuesday, which they plan to distribute in a drive-through event at Old Kings Orchard Community Center on Friday, Oct. 30.
“I was thinking of things that we could be doing and I thought, well it's Halloween, so I went to talk to (Old Kings Orchard). They're sending out groceries to families who can't get food and they said they'd put a flier in the bags (of food) that you're going to be here and give the kids candy.”
The plan, if all goes well, Elkin said, is to come up with some kind of event for those children at Christmas and Easter, too.
Kiwanis also funds scholarships to Richland Community College as part of their efforts to help young people. How much they can do depends on how much funding they can raise, Elkin said, but their interest is always in helping children.
“We lost Fourth of July, we lost everything else. People are saying, ‘You’re not taking away Halloween,'" said Ashley Londrigan, manager of the Decatur Spirit Halloween.
Elkin taught at Mound School, and though she was an English and communications teacher, she was pressed into service teaching physical education when the previous teacher quit. She retired from Eisenhower High School. She knows kids and what they like and made sure she included “good” candy — Snickers bars — in the treat bags.
“My father has been a member forever,” said Julie Voelker, daughter of Dr. Larry Baker of Northgate Pet Clinic. “I grew up with him coming to Kiwanis and I just wanted to do it once I became a vet in his practice.”
Baker is also responsible for encouraging other people to join, Elkin said, and is probably the Kiwanis member who has brought the most new members to the organization.
The Noon Kiwanis meets on Tuesdays at Decatur Club.
