Watch now: Noon Kiwanis prepares treat bags for Old Kings Orchard kids 🎃

DECATUR— Like everything else in 2020, Halloween is likely to be different this year.

Parents might not feel comfortable letting kids trick-or-treat, or people might not welcome little ghosts and goblins as they would have pre-COVID-19.

Noon Kiwanis came up with a way to ensure that some of Decatur's kids get treats, anyway.

Members bought treat bags, candy, toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs and lip balm and filled treat bags on Tuesday, which they plan to distribute in a drive-through event at Old Kings Orchard Community Center on Friday, Oct. 30.

+9 Watch now: The spooky legends of Decatur's Greenwood Cemetery Legends and tales circle around one of the most historic areas in the city, Greenwood Cemetery

“I was thinking of things that we could be doing and I thought, well it's Halloween, so I went to talk to (Old Kings Orchard). They're sending out groceries to families who can't get food and they said they'd put a flier in the bags (of food) that you're going to be here and give the kids candy.”

The plan, if all goes well, Elkin said, is to come up with some kind of event for those children at Christmas and Easter, too.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}