Watch now: Oak Grove, Johns Hill school demo plans move forward

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools' facilities committee made recommendations for the district at the school board' Tuesday meeting.
The ongoing building projects at American Dreamers STEM Academy, Parsons, Muffley and Johns Hill Magnet School are on schedule, though Muffley's is a little behind, said Brian Beneke, project manager for O'Shea Builders.
Additions are underway at American Dreamers, Parsons and Muffley to accommodate a greater number of students. Parsons will absorb Stevenson students in the 2021-22 school year and Muffley will consolidate with Baum School. American Dreamers has expanded to include seventh grade this year, with eighth grade to be added next year.
The construction of a new building to replace the current Johns Hill building is proceeding with pre-cast erection complete, structural steel on schedule to be complete by early November, concrete slabs to start in mid-October and roof membrane ongoing, Beneke said.
Under the BOLD Facilities Plan, Southeast closed at the end of the 2018-19 school year, Durfee and Garfield closed in May 2019, and Johns Hill, Oak Grove and Stevenson are scheduled to close in May 2021, with the new Johns Hill ready to accept students in August 2021.
The plan calls for Oak Grove students to move to Franklin, while Stevenson students would move to Parsons. However, enrollment projections show that the student population may be too large, and the facility committee recommended that the board keep either Southeast or Garfield temporarily.
The committee also recommended putting Southeast, Garfield, Durfee and Stevenson on the market, while proceeding with plans to demolish Oak Grove and Johns Hill once students have moved out.
The committee's recommendations included their conclusion that Garfield, Durfee, Southeast and Oak Grove's buildings are in need of expensive updates and are not valuable in themselves, though the land could be sold for other use, while Stevenson's condition and location near Mound Road could make it valuable. Macon-Piatt Special Education has expressed some interest in that location, or a professional developer might be interested.
Oak Grove's location in a residential neighborhood prevents its ability to be used for a commercial business, said Todd Covault, chief operational officer, and Durfee has been decommissioned through Illinois State Board of Education.
"The overall summary report details the cost of investing in these assets if we were to keep them over time," Covault said. "Durfee has $10 million in needs, and Oak Grove has immediate needs of $2 million. The committee recommends one (of the buildings to be closed) should be maintained in case of fluctuations in enrollment."
While part of the BOLD plan was to move all administrative offices to a single location, Covault said, no suitable building with adequate room is available in the district at present, and the committee recommends leaving offices at their current locations for now.
