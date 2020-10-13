Watch now: Oak Grove, Johns Hill school demo plans move forward

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The plan calls for Oak Grove students to move to Franklin, while Stevenson students would move to Parsons. However, enrollment projections show that the student population may be too large, and the facility committee recommended that the board keep either Southeast or Garfield temporarily.

The committee also recommended putting Southeast, Garfield, Durfee and Stevenson on the market, while proceeding with plans to demolish Oak Grove and Johns Hill once students have moved out.

The committee's recommendations included their conclusion that Garfield, Durfee, Southeast and Oak Grove's buildings are in need of expensive updates and are not valuable in themselves, though the land could be sold for other use, while Stevenson's condition and location near Mound Road could make it valuable. Macon-Piatt Special Education has expressed some interest in that location, or a professional developer might be interested.

Oak Grove's location in a residential neighborhood prevents its ability to be used for a commercial business, said Todd Covault, chief operational officer, and Durfee has been decommissioned through Illinois State Board of Education.