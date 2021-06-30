Watch now: On his last day, Fregeau reflects on time spent as Decatur schools superintendent

DECATUR — After four years as superintendent of Decatur Public Schools, Paul Fregeau spent his last day in the office on Wednesday wrapping up some loose ends.

“I have to make sure some documents are forwarded for the next superintendent,” he said. “I have some boxes that are loaded and one left to do.”

Fregeau announced in March he had accepted the position as superintendent of Fox C-6 School District in the St. Louis area.

Bobbi Williams will serve as interim superintendent while the district searches for a permanent replacement.

“We’ve provided more support for kids,” Fregeau said, summarizing the accomplishments of his tenure, which included new and upgraded facilities and revised boundaries.

His list also includes a mobile health clinic, care rooms in the school buildings, additional math and literacy resources and curriculum, and improved security.

“There’s been a lot of good things that have happened in the four years here,” he said.

During his last year as superintendent, Fregeau and the district had to adjust to pandemic issues and regulations.

“It was unlike anything I’ve seen in 30 years of education work,” he said. “What you saw was the caring and the grit of our teachers to do whatever it takes to engage as many kids as possible. It made your heart warm.”

The past year was a lesson for the staff, students and parents, according to Fregeau. “We have some new tools as far as engaging our parents,” he said.

Decatur Education Association President Chrissy Petitt said she is sad Fregeau is leaving the district.

“He always treated us with respect and was very professional throughout his time here,” she said. “He was very supportive, responsive to phone calls and emails. He was very quick to try and solve problems as we put them on his plate.”

Fregeau, who was the Herald & Review's Newsmaker of the Year for 2018, came to Decatur from the North Kansas City schools in 2017, where he was assistant superintendent. He is a native of Illinois but spent much of his career prior to coming to Decatur in Missouri. He also had a stint as a law enforcement officer in St. Louis County.

He told the Herald & Review in 2018 that his was goal was to make Decatur a "destination district" and sought to reverse a negative perception in the community. He walked into a district that hadn't had a strategic plan since 2012.

Fregeau has advice for his full-time replacement.

“Make sure you understand what a welcoming community this is and how willing the community is to support the school,” he said. “Wherever you go, people are going to indicate to you that they are willing to give their time, talent or treasure to support our kids. Make sure you seize those opportunities when they become available.”

Fregeau had high praise for the community and the students.

“The people are so friendly and welcoming,” he said. “Our kids, they do such great things, whether it’s in the classroom, during fine arts performances, on the athletic fields or courts, they do a great job representing our district.”

Fregeau said he also will miss the people he worked with.

“They really believed in me and supported me,” he said. “It’s a very bittersweet day.”

