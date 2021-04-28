Watch now: On Workers Memorial Day, 3 names added to Decatur monument

“I think it's done some good for this entire community,” Holman said. “It's getting people and industry to realize that people should go home in the same condition in which they went to work. We've seen ups and downs in that across the county, but overall, it's been positive.”

The Rev. Courtney Carson gave the invocation, and prayed that God would comfort and sustain the loved ones of those who have lost their lives in the workplace.

“God, we know and believe that our time is in your hands,” Carson prayed. “Yet it is still such a shock to us when our loved ones meet with a sudden or unexpected death, due to an accident or an unforeseen tragedy that takes the life from someone we love.”

Keynote speaker was Sen. Doris Turner, whose father was a lifelong member of United Auto Workers. Turner told the gathering that she wore his 25-year pin as she was sworn into her Senate seat.