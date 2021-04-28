Watch now: On Workers Memorial Day, three names added to Decatur monument

DECATUR — As bagpiper Griffin Coffman played in the background, Lloyd Holman, co-chairman of the Workers Memorial Day ceremony for Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, read the dozens and dozens of names of Macon County workers who have died on the job.
Three of those names were new this year: Erick T. Ervin, who worked for Love's Truck Stop and died while trying to rescue a stranded motorist; John E. Sheehy, a firefighter; and State Trooper Todd Hanneken, the most recent death on March 25. Hanneken's family was present to lay the wreath at the memorial on the west side of the Macon County Courthouse.
“If it wasn't for Jim Taylor, this monument wouldn't be here,” Holman said. “He's one of the three founding members who pushed and pushed and pushed, and when he found a roadblock, he just kept going.”
Workers Memorial Day on April 28 was established by the AFL-CIO in 1989, and in 1993, Decatur Trades & Labor secured permission from the Macon County Board to build the monument on the courthouse lawn. In late 1999, the monument was erected, after several years of “roadbocks,” and Holman said if not for Taylor's persistence and the help of a long list of local businesses, it wouldn't have happened at all.
“I think it's done some good for this entire community,” Holman said. “It's getting people and industry to realize that people should go home in the same condition in which they went to work. We've seen ups and downs in that across the county, but overall, it's been positive.”
The Rev. Courtney Carson gave the invocation, and prayed that God would comfort and sustain the loved ones of those who have lost their lives in the workplace.
“God, we know and believe that our time is in your hands,” Carson prayed. “Yet it is still such a shock to us when our loved ones meet with a sudden or unexpected death, due to an accident or an unforeseen tragedy that takes the life from someone we love.”
Keynote speaker was Sen. Doris Turner, whose father was a lifelong member of United Auto Workers. Turner told the gathering that she wore his 25-year pin as she was sworn into her Senate seat.
“I'm here as a lifelong strong union person,” she said. “That's more important to me than being a state senator. I have the utmost respect for the organized labor movement and everyone involved in organized labor in any way whatsoever.”
Both her son and grandson are members of labor unions, she said, and though she was not a member of a union during her working life, the day she retired, she submitted her card to be a retiree member of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
“As others who have come before me have said, this is also a time to pause, reflect, honor and remember those who have lost their lives while serving on the job,” she said. “Those who literally gave their all for others.”
Workers Memorial Day was being celebrated all over the state at the same time people gathered in Decatur, she said, and the COVID-19 pandemic not only changed everyone's daily life in the last year, but made people stop and think, she said.
“A lot of things that we have all taken for granted, we know now that we have to cherish every moment,” she said.
