Watch now: One Book, One School program confronts racism in 'Dear Martin'

DECATUR — Eisenhower High School teacher Megan Glover-Flanigan began the One Book, One School program several years ago with the idea of giving all the students a common topic of conversation and a pathway to talking about hard things with each other.
The pandemic threw a wrench into the works at the start of this school year, but the program is underway again, and the book this time is “Dear Martin,” by Nic Stone.
“The lead character, Justyce McAllister, made all the right choices, and he's a high honor roll student, on his way to the Ivy League, but he finds himself racially profiled and wonders how he ended up on the ground in handcuffs, questioning how things might have been different if had been a white guy,” Flanigan said. “It's a book that's hard to put down.”
Thanks to a grant from the Decatur Public Schools Foundation, Eisenhower and MacArthur both received 500 copies of the New York Times bestseller. The books are stacked in the school libraries and in other places around campus for students to pick up if they choose to, and they're encouraged to pass the copy along to someone else when they've finished.
“It’s a build on our Kids Plus Books Equals Success program, which replaced Reading is Fundamental when the federal funding dried up, and which originally only served K through sixth-graders,” said Zach Shields, executive director of the DPS Foundation. “We’ve grown it to where we’re contributing to the literacy programming for every student from Pre-K through high school.”
Both students and staff at the high schools are reading the book, and formal discussions about it, with questions from teachers to kick things off, are held in homerooms, but the hope is that students will also be able to have honest conversations with their friends.
“Normally we would have started in the fall,” Flanigan said. “We wanted to wait until we had kids in the building and we are very excited about how timely and relevant it is. (This book) is powerful, emotional, gut wrenching and a very important read for all of us at this time.”
Justyce is 17, so high school students can easily relate to him, though Flanigan said that's not critical to being drawn into his story. The title comes from Justyce's desire to work through his feelings about his experiences, so he begins a journal addressed to Martin Luther King Jr., someone he always admired and wishes he could talk to personally.
“He's been raised to really honor and believe in King and he believes in his heart of hearts that's the way to go, the non-violent approach,” Flanigan said.
Christi Baten, a senior, just started reading the book, but can already envision the effect it could have on her and her fellow students.
“I think it's important, especially with what's going on with racial discrimination,” she said.
Jayce Bertoldo, also a senior, said honest talk will help students build relationships.
“Around this time in America, we have a serious problem with racism and racial discrimination,” Bertoldo said. “All these events that are the same, people getting mistreated, whatever their skin color, people are getting mistreated.”
Justyce was doing a good deed when he was harshly treated, said senior Bill Bradshaw, which made the incident even more disturbing than it would have been otherwise, and he thinks discussing the book will prompt conversations about people's own experiences.
“(The book) highlights how frustrating racial profiling is,” Bradshaw said. “I think that'll prompt discussion about things people want to get off their chests, and help with healing and moving past treating people like that. I think it's very appropriate for our age group. This is the next generation going out in the world, beginning the change we want to see.”
Brown_Marcus 1.24.14.jpg
Hoots_Charles 1.24.14.jpg
Koetje_Rick 1.24.14.jpg
Mic and Ikes 1.24.14.jpg
Owens_Tiara 1.24.14.jpg
Davis_Gloria 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 1 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 2 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 3 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 4 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 5 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 6 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 7 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 8 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 9 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 10 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 11 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 12 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 14 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 13 1.24.14.jpg
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter