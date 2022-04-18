Watch now: Operation Cookie Share provides treats for military, first responders

DECATUR — Monday was a cold and blustery day for the annual Operation Cookie Share but the Girl Scouts and their cookies were in Central Park in downtown Decatur anyway.

The girls were taking donations and selling boxes of cookies as part of the effort to provide Girl Scout cookies to members of the military and first responders.

“We're doing it to make people happy,” said Shniece Casterberry, a ninth-grader at MacArthur High School.

Many of the girls present were “series girls,” the Girl Scouts whose troops are school-based. Program Specialist Audra Cottrell travels to the schools to “meet the girls where they are,” she said.

“We try to give them the Girl Scout experience,” she said.

Girls stood on the corners at the edges of Central Park holding signs encouraging people to donate toward the cookies for the troops.

“Community members can come and donate money or buy cookies to share with our military members overseas,” Cottrell said. “We're also honoring our first responders today so we have activities for girls and boys to come down and learn first aid and CPR, lots of fun things to do out here today.”

Scouts could also earn badges for completing a “passport” with several activities including writing letters to the troops who will receive the cookies, stopping by the first aid and CPR station, learn about financial literacy, renew their membership in Girl Scouts and bring a friend who isn't a Scout to sign up. Those activities also entered them into a drawing for a free week of camp.

The letter-writing activity let the girls create personalized messages to send with the cookies.

“Some of them have drawn pictures, or just drawn a flag,” said Emma Meyer, director of product sales for the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois. “It's really cool, just letting them do their own creative thing.”

This year was the ninth annual Operation Cookie Share, said Stacey LaFeber, director of donor development. For those who missed the downtown event and want to donate, visit operationcookieshare.org and donate online or by phone at 217-233-0476.

For the last two years, the cookie share program has included first responders and health care providers as well as the military, LaFeber said.

“They've been on the front lines throughout this pandemic,” she said. “They always are, with or without a pandemic, but it's been extra challenging for everybody. We were just talking about that. So we just want to be able to say an extra 'thank you' locally as well as our heroes at home and abroad.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.