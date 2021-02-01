Watch now: Our Lady of Lourdes celebrates Catholic Schools Week

DECATUR — Catholic Schools Week is a favorite of students.
“We believe in our faith and we believe in what's right and we should help other people,” said Lucy Pokrzywinski, a sixth-grader at Our Lady of Lourdes School.
“To me, Catholic Schools Week means we get together and we enjoy each other's company and it's probably one of the only times we actually get along,” joked classmate Miriam Wherley.
This year's theme is “Faith, Excellence, Service,” and Lourdes students spent part of Monday planning meals for a family. They'll collect the items needed to make those meals throughout the week and bring them to school by Thursday, and the items will be delivered to Catholic Charities on Friday for distribution to a family in need. Students are also collecting items for “blessing bags” for the homeless that will include snacks, personal hygiene items, masks and whatever else they think is important to include, and those will also be delivered on Friday.
Celebrated the first week of February, the week is a midwinter pick-me-up, too, said the Rev. Michael Friedel, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
“It's just a time to celebrate our Catholic faith together and rejoice in the gift of Catholic education, have some fun and grow closer to our Lord,” Friedel said.
One of the fun activities on Monday was a game of Catholic Jeopardy in the sixth grade's religion class. The Rev. Michael Trummer, the parish's parochial vicar, and Sister Karolyn Nunes, a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George, based in Alton, spoke to students about vocations before starting the game. Trummer took on the role of Alex Trebek, and students chose from categories like “Jesus,” “church,” “saints” and “the Bible,” boys against girls.
Questions included the name of the garden where Jesus prayed the night before His Crucifixion (Gethsemane); which apostle was the only one to stay at the cross (John); and a tough one, what is the name of what happens when bread and wine turn into the body and blood for Communion (transubstantiation).
“That was an eighth-grade question,” Trummer said with a chuckle when nobody knew the answer.
February is often a dull month, Trummer said, and celebrating Catholic Schools Week provides a way to ramp up the kids' spirits and get them excited about school and their faith.
Sister Karolyn taught for seven years before taking her current role as vocations director, which means she helps people find the path that God is calling them to, she told the students. It doesn't mean she “recruits” women to her order or men to the priesthood. Her job is to help them listen to the voice of God.
“Everyone has the same vocation,” she told the students, which is to love God. In addition to that shared vocation, each person has a vocation specific to them, and for some, it's to serve as a sister, or a priest, but for others, they can serve God and others in other ways.
“What do all the saints have in common?” she said. “It's not because of what they do, but because of how they love.”
One of the highlights of the week at Lourdes is celebrating first responders in the families of the students, said Principal Theresa Bowser. A display in the school's lobby lists the names of family members who serve as doctors, nurses, firefighters, police, paramedics and other such positions, each name set off with a blue ribbon.
“Each hour, I'm announcing the student and their family members and what they do, and we're celebrating that,” Bowser said.
