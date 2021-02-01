Watch now: Our Lady of Lourdes celebrates Catholic Schools Week

“It's just a time to celebrate our Catholic faith together and rejoice in the gift of Catholic education, have some fun and grow closer to our Lord,” Friedel said.

One of the fun activities on Monday was a game of Catholic Jeopardy in the sixth grade's religion class. The Rev. Michael Trummer, the parish's parochial vicar, and Sister Karolyn Nunes, a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George, based in Alton, spoke to students about vocations before starting the game. Trummer took on the role of Alex Trebek, and students chose from categories like “Jesus,” “church,” “saints” and “the Bible,” boys against girls.

Questions included the name of the garden where Jesus prayed the night before His Crucifixion (Gethsemane); which apostle was the only one to stay at the cross (John); and a tough one, what is the name of what happens when bread and wine turn into the body and blood for Communion (transubstantiation).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That was an eighth-grade question,” Trummer said with a chuckle when nobody knew the answer.

February is often a dull month, Trummer said, and celebrating Catholic Schools Week provides a way to ramp up the kids' spirits and get them excited about school and their faith.