Watch now: Our Lady of Lourdes celebrates last day of school

DECATUR – Eric Wherley built his “barrel train” with enough cars for his children and a few extra just in case.
Five of those children go to Our Lady of Lourdes School, where Wherley was also a student as a child, while the baby was just born in March, and the whole family turned out for the traditional last day of school parade through the parking lot on Friday, with Wherley pulling his train, filled with his children – Miriam, Sophia, Livia, Liam and Luke, who rode on his dad's lap. Baby Mila watched from her stroller with her mother, Liz. The cars are made from plastic barrels and painted like ladybugs and each features a comfortable bench seat and a steering wheel.
“I built it about six years ago now, for the kids, just to take them around the yard and have fun,” he said. “I like to also bring it to parades like this. I had four children, and I think we were expecting (the fifth), and forward-thinking, I used six barrels just in case. This year we added number six, so the barrel train will be full.”
After the official parade, kids and adults were clamoring for rides, including Principal Theresa Bowser who, when a teacher said she wants “to be as cool as Mrs. Bowser someday,” answered with a laugh, “It's not possible!”
Another adult rider was Melinda O'Brien, who retired on Friday after 41 years of teaching, all of it at Lourdes, where she also attended school as a child. Her sister, Mary King, retired in 2017, also after 41 years of teaching at Lourdes, and the two of them live near each other. O'Brien said her plans are to enjoy her garden and her dogs and activities with her sister.
First grade teacher Cheryl Valdahl, “the bubble lady” for the day, stood next to the school with a contraption that shot soap bubbles everywhere, and families had decorated their cars with signs and streamers. Everyone cheered and whistled and honked horns as they drove in laps around the building.
“On the last day of school when the students are here (unlike this year), they all come out and we have hugs, and unfortunately we can't do that this year,” Valdahl said. “We tell them to have a great summer and what a wonderful school year we had.”
Instead, the parade helped end an odd year on a high note in spite of the circumstances. The last months have been cancelled by the ongoing COVID-19 reaction.
Miriam Wherley, the eldest of the six Wherley children, said she'd missed being in the classroom with her teacher to explain things during the last two months of remote learning. She just finished fifth grade.
“It was different,” Miriam said. “But we got through it.”
