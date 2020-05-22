Watch now: Our Lady of Lourdes celebrates last day of school

Another adult rider was Melinda O'Brien, who retired on Friday after 41 years of teaching, all of it at Lourdes, where she also attended school as a child. Her sister, Mary King, retired in 2017, also after 41 years of teaching at Lourdes, and the two of them live near each other. O'Brien said her plans are to enjoy her garden and her dogs and activities with her sister.

First grade teacher Cheryl Valdahl, “the bubble lady” for the day, stood next to the school with a contraption that shot soap bubbles everywhere, and families had decorated their cars with signs and streamers. Everyone cheered and whistled and honked horns as they drove in laps around the building.

“On the last day of school when the students are here (unlike this year), they all come out and we have hugs, and unfortunately we can't do that this year,” Valdahl said. “We tell them to have a great summer and what a wonderful school year we had.”

Instead, the parade helped end an odd year on a high note in spite of the circumstances. The last months have been cancelled by the ongoing COVID-19 reaction.