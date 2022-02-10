Watch now: Our Lady of Lourdes students create blessing bags for the homeless

DECATUR – Catholic Schools Week was cut short by last week's big snowstorm, but the students at Our Lady of Lourdes School didn't let that stop them from preparing their service project.
This year, like last year, the students filled Blessing Bags for the homeless: gallon storage bags which they filled with toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, tissues, socks, hats, gloves, and coupons for McDonald's. They'll drop them off on Friday at Oasis Day Center, God's Shelter of Love and Catholic Charities.
“Some of them brought blankets and different things,” said Dianna Wagner, school secretary. “We were thinking we'd send (the assignment) home and maybe (get) 100 (bags), but there's over 200 here. They were just so generous, and it's so awesome.”
Catholic Schools Week always includes a service project, said religion teacher Diane Keller.
“It's also a good time for the kids to count their blessings,” she said. “And to supplement them with blessings that other people need.”
She told them what it's like to be homeless and not able to afford basic necessities.
“I was trying to make an impression on them, that not everybody can just go buy toothpaste or a toothbrush or whatever,” she said. “I shared real-life stories, and these kids did an amazing job.”
People who come to Oasis can take shower, do laundry, have mail delivered and receive phone messages there, said associate Kathy Hogg, and while they have supplies for them on hand, donations are always helpful, she said. They serve 50 to 65 people a day.
God's Shelter of Love is close to or at capacity daily right now, said Executive Director Dan Watkins, and when the women and children they serve leave in the mornings, they're on their own or go to Oasis for the day until they can return to the shelter at night. Donations are always needed.
“We're getting calls with single moms with several kids, and we haven't had so many (of those) before,” he said. “I don't know if it's the weather, COVID, evictions or what. We have people (in the community) when we ask (for donations), if we say milk, they bring us milk. Regular donations help so much.”
Seventh-grader Emery Krieger said her family lives in easy distance of several stores, and she and her mom went out to buy things to put in the bags. Having her mom's suggestions helped her think of things she might not have considered on her own, she said.
“She said, 'They'll need this, and they'll need this,'” Emery said, indicating items in a bag like toothpaste and Chapstick. “They have free coupons for McDonald's so they can go to McDonald's for their dinner and stuff. Masks, because of the global pandemic. Floss for their teeth. Wipes. All stuff for them to take care of themselves, all their hygiene.”
Each student also wrote a personal note to include in the bag, or drew a picture, or made a card to let the recipients know the youngsters were praying for them and care about them.
“There's always a need for personal care items,” said Robin Murray at Catholic Charities. “The folks that we assist with the food pantry need toothbrushes, toothpaste, items like that. We'll distribute (the blessing bags) with the normal daily food boxes.”
Catholic Charities serves 40 to 80 households a day, she said, and the numbers are going up after several months of going down. The community has always been generous and donations are appreciated, she added.
“I think it's really good, because it helps out the people who don't have a lot of things to use to help themselves,” said Lucas Kralik, also in seventh grade at Lourdes.
Olympic rugby player Lauren Doyle, a native of Boody, visited her sister-in-law Jennifer Doyle's third-grade class at Our Lady of Lourdes School on Friday over Google Classroom, to answer questions written by the students.
Our Lady of Lourdes School students pose with bags filled with essentials to be given to those who are homeless. The blessing bags, which are part of a Catholic Schools Week project, include things like hats, gloves, Chapstick, snacks, and hygiene products. More than 200 bags will be delivered on Friday to Oasis Day Center, God's Shelter of Love and Catholic Charities.