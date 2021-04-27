Watch now: Outgoing Decatur school board tables 4 contracts for new board members to consider

DECATUR — With four contracts totaling approximately $1 million, the Decatur school board voted at its Tuesday meeting to table those items until the four new board members, elected on April 6, are seated.

Board member Kendall Briscoe said she hopes the new board members will be willing to move forward with the contracts, which cover professional development on the topics of equity and diversity awareness aligning with the district's Resolution on Racism, but she was reluctant to vote to spend that much without knowing how the incoming board members would proceed.

District leadership and building administrators have already received training, said Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase, and these contracts are to provide that training for teaching staff. Holding off until the new board is seated won't make a difference, he said.