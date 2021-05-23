Watch now: Pandemic hits Decatur Children's Museum's bottom line hard

She spoke to the Decatur City Council on May 17 and had sent letters to council members prior to that, asking for the museum to be included in the distribution of funds from the American Rescue Plan.

“My hope is that we'll be able to receive some sort of relief funding so we can really have our best foot forward,” she said.

The museum cut its expenses to the bare bones during the shutdown, Koester said, but expenses are still more than $20,000 a month.

“We were very grateful to receive the Big Impact Grant through the state, and that helped us out for a couple of months, and we also received the (Paycheck Protection Program) funding, which has helped us keep staff on and we're very grateful for that, but that still leaves a very large gap,” she said. “We lost about 80% of our revenue and typically our total budget is 65% to 70% earned revenue, and the rest are donations. We were able to increase donations and grants that we were able to receive to help cover our basic expenses.”

Projects were put on hold, but maintenance expenses continued, and the cost of reopening was daunting, as well.