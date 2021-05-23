Watch now: Pandemic hits Decatur Children's Museum's bottom line hard

DECATUR — Abigail Jordan's family had just bought their first membership to the Children's Museum of Illinois in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down everything.
“We were really bummed,” said Jordan, who is a stay-at-home mom now but formerly taught at Muffley School. “I had also taken students there as a teacher. It's our favorite place in town.”
The Children's Museum was one of the last places to be allowed to open under the state's COVID-19 mitigation guidelines due to its hands-on, interactive nature, but it finally has reopened and the family has already been back for a visit, she said.
“We were obviously a little wary, but they had done a fantastic job with making sure only there were only a few people in there,” she said. “People were masked, they were cleaning constantly. You could have eaten off the floor. And they had taken the time during COVID to update and straighten up. It looked really fresh. They had done a great job, and we were so excited to be back.”
The Children's Museum depends on visitors and school field trips for about 65% of its revenue, said Executive Director Abby Koester, and being closed for 13 months was a hard hit.
She spoke to the Decatur City Council on May 17 and had sent letters to council members prior to that, asking for the museum to be included in the distribution of funds from the American Rescue Plan.
“My hope is that we'll be able to receive some sort of relief funding so we can really have our best foot forward,” she said.
The museum cut its expenses to the bare bones during the shutdown, Koester said, but expenses are still more than $20,000 a month.
“We were very grateful to receive the Big Impact Grant through the state, and that helped us out for a couple of months, and we also received the (Paycheck Protection Program) funding, which has helped us keep staff on and we're very grateful for that, but that still leaves a very large gap,” she said. “We lost about 80% of our revenue and typically our total budget is 65% to 70% earned revenue, and the rest are donations. We were able to increase donations and grants that we were able to receive to help cover our basic expenses.”
Projects were put on hold, but maintenance expenses continued, and the cost of reopening was daunting, as well.
“We have reopened, which is wonderful, but we still have to follow guidelines,” she said. “Right now in the Bridge phase (of Illinois' reopening plan), we can have 60% of our normal capacity, but I still think people are a little uncomfortable with being around people, they're just not sure what to expect. We've done everything in our power to make sure it's safe. We have air filters that run while people are here, we have a fogger that we fog throughout the whole museum. It's electrostatic, so it wraps itself around the items. We rotate exhibit pieces, we do everything we can to ensure that people have a safe trip.”
Because children touch so many things in the Children's Museum, their cleaning protocols were extensive even before COVID, she said, and they have ramped that up considerably, as well as closing a couple of exhibits that it would be impossible to sanitize properly under the circumstances.
Field trips are indefinitely on hold, which is a major revenue stream for the museum, she said. Typically in May, four or five groups visit a day.
“We have lots of question marks on our revenue stream and that's not something we can control or the state can control,” she said.
Cathy Briggs is a board member and also a mom whose kids love the Children's Museum.
“As a board, we’ve worked really hard to support our staff and have had to make tough decisions, but I feel like we’ve made the right choices to put us in the best spot possible to open,” she said. “It was hard watching other places open and we weren’t allowed to yet, but we knew when we did open the community would rally behind us.”
Her three kids, Lucy, 5; Claire, 10; and Becca, 11, all enjoy the museum. Briggs likes the fact that she can just sit back and let them enjoy themselves and let their imaginations run wild. Claire's favorite area is the Heroes Hall.
“There's plenty of stuff to do no matter what age you are,” Becca said.
