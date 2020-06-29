Watch now: Patrick White era comes to an end at Millikin University

“Fortunately, we got a house,” White said. “In January or February, we were wondering, if we can't find a house, we'll have to store (our things).”

The house is on a small lake and White is looking forward to peaceful views and taking it easy. Everyone keeps asking him what he's going to do.

“I will be retired,” he added, laughing. “I will be reading an awful lot. I was an English professor and there's still a lot of books I need to read, and re-read, and re-read again. And hopefully spending a lot more time outside. We don't have any great plans to travel the world or anything like that. I like to hike the Indiana dunes and the marshlands around northern Indiana and spend a lot more time just walking around and being out in the natural world.”

He's also thinking about studying calculus. He said he was “a bit of a math-phobe” as a student and his children tell him calculus is an eye-opening experience. He has also considered teaching one or two courses at St. Mary's, but isn't in any hurry for that. He taught a course for 10 years on women in film when he was at St. Mary's before, and he said he might enjoy teaching a course on Hepburn.