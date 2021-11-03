Watch now: Peace Summit lays groundwork for Peace Hub in Decatur

DECATUR — Dwayne Bryant warned his audience at the Peace Summit on Wednesday that he doesn't mince words or “sugar-coat” anything.

Then he proceeded to prove it.

“If we can't deal with the truth, we can't solve the problem,” he said.

Emotions and opinions are not facts, he said, and until people face the facts and address them, and talk to each other without letting emotion get the best of them, nothing will change.

One example is that 90 percent of Black homicides are committed by other Blacks, and 83.5 percent of white homicides are committed by other whites, he said, citing the Federal Bureau of Investigation's crime statistics report. Police killings of Blacks account for only .005 percent of Black deaths by violence, but get 80 percent of the media coverage. The advent of social media contributes to the perception that it happens far more often than it actually does, he said.

The Peace Summit is the second of a series in an effort to form a Peace Hub in Decatur, said Keyria Rodgers, director of Millikin University’s Criminal Justice Department, instructor of criminal justice, director of the Teen Justice Diversion Program, grant administrator for Adult Redeploy Illinois, and a member of several boards including Court-Appointed Special Advocates and the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur.

“A Peace Hub is a place that is relative to every community that wants one,” Rodgers said. “A Peace Hub is where people would be comfortable going to get any kind of help and resources they need, but also having that space to have these conversations and really do some assessment in terms of, maybe they haven't had the opportunity to go somewhere and get some restorative circles or something like that. It's more than just walking into a hospital or a community center. It's a place where there are a wide array of services available.”

It doesn't have to be in a single location, she said, and every problem doesn't need to go to the court system. Often, a Peace Hub, restorative justice and people just sitting down and talking together can solve problems. There should be a leadership circle of people who communicate with each other and share information about needs they've seen in their area of expertise.

“That's what's not happening,” she said. “We're too silo-ed (separated into individual areas and not cooperating).”

A website is under development and will be live soon, she said, www.grjp.org for the Global Restorative Justice Partnership. The response to the first two Peace Summits show that there is great interest in moving forward, she said, and three more are planned: Feb. 2, with the theme of “A Deeper Dive,” looking at community resources and existing support networks; May 4, “Where are we now?” with a focus on youth and community; and Aug. 3, “What's next?” the first community-wide restorative justice meeting.

Datrice Weathers, who works at Old King's Orchard Community Center, said one of the problems is that people don't take advantage of the community resources already available. Another issue is that often, no one is willing to address the root of an issue. An example she gave was student misbehavior. Fixing the misbehavior without seeking the reasons behind it doesn't “fix” anything.

“We're not digging into what's going on in their lives,” she said.

If a child comes from a chaotic home and has no adult there with whom to build a supportive relationship, someone at school, church or a place like Old Kings Orchard could provide that, she said.

“We've got to look in the mirror and start getting back to 'it starts in the home,'” said Reggie Anderson.

“The only people who benefit when police aren't working with the community are criminals,” Bryant said. “If we don't get anything else from this conversation, we need to learn that we need each other.”

