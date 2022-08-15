Watch now: Pershing's 'pandemic babies' go back to school

DECATUR — At about 8:50 a.m. each day during the school year, Pershing Early Learning Center Principal Sarah Knuppel waits for her students with open arms.

As buses drop off many of the school’s 3- and 4-year-old students, Knuppel welcomes them one by one.

Sometimes she stops to adjust oversized backpacks, check name tags, or even wipe away a few tears. But she makes sure to hug each one before sending them off to their classrooms.

This, she said, is her favorite part of the job.

“It's the best part of the day, every day, to unload the buses and have the kids come in and just see their happy, smiley faces,” Knuppel said.

Students at all Decatur Public Schools went back to school on Monday. But for Pershing’s pre-kindergarten students, who’ve lived most of their lives in the pandemic, Monday marked an especially new beginning. School staff noted a difference on campus.

“We haven’t had a first day like this since COVID,” said Megan Vaca, a parent educator at Pershing. “This feels like normal.”

“The kids that we're getting this year really are our pandemic babies, and many of them have not had opportunities to socialize with other kids,” Knuppel said. “It's very exciting for them to be someplace new and see new people and be with kids at their own age that they maybe haven't had an opportunity to do.”

Stephanie Cohen said her daughter, born in 2018, was one of these pandemic babies.

“We've been in the house, and she hasn’t really been able to do much,” Cohen said. “There’s been restrictions on everything.”

Other parents dropping off their children for school were thankful their students could experience some sort of normalcy.

Tyerra Gaines said she was happy her son could attend school without strict pandemic guidelines. She also has a daughter who recently graduated from high school and lost out on months of in-person learning.

“I’m excited for the incoming children that didn't get a chance to experience school,” Gaines said.

Pershing’s pre-K students come from all over Decatur and from elsewhere in Macon County. The school offers an early childhood special education program for children ages 3-5 with special needs from Macon and Piatt Counties.

For Pershing staff, close interaction with students is integral to the job.

“It’s the connection. This is it, being able to get them off the bus and have that smile and contact,” said Kelsi Squires, a family services coordinator at Pershing. “We want them here.”

Brittney Lancaster, whose son, Eoghan, has attended Pershing since February 2020, said it’s that close connection between school staff and their students that has helped her son succeed.

Her son is nonverbal, but through work with school specialists, he has learned sign language and signs to communicate.

Eoghan likes school so much he’s often late for class because he’s busy stopping to say hi to staff, Lancaster said.

“We love the staff here. They're amazing with him,” she said. “I don't think I could do it if I didn't trust the staff so much.”

Knuppel said she encourages parents of young students to be brave heading into the new school year.

“The children are capable of doing so much more than sometimes we give them credit for, and they're going to be fine,” she said. “We're going to love them, and we're going to take good care of them, and they're going to have a blast.”