Watch now: Pets and their humans focus of Millikin lesson 🐕

DECATUR – Lady Mary won the hearts of a whole room full of Millikin University students.

Lady, a black-and-white border collie, is a rescue from the Macon County Animal Control & Care Center, and her human, Kim Schwalbach, takes her along on her presentations for People Understanding Pets, or PUPS. Thanks to a generous and anonymous donor, Schwalbach visits schools and organizations to help people learn what it takes to properly care for a dog or cat, and that the shelter is full of companions who need a loving forever home.

“The shelter is a good place,” she said. “It's a good place, it's a humane place, and if somebody can't take care of their pets, that's the wisest thing to do, is to take them to the shelter. They make sure they get good homes. Lady had a good family, but her owners both became ill at the same time. They'd had her for six years and they couldn't keep her anymore.”

Schwalbach saw Lady on TV and fell in love and now Lady helps her educate people about shelter dogs.

The first thing, she said, is to research the breed you want to find out what the characteristics are and whether that will fit your lifestyle. In Lady's case, border collies are active and want a job, and if Schwalbach didn't keep her busy, she'd find her own employment, and that could be destructive. It's important to train them and teach them the good manners you want them to have, in a kind and constructive way.

“Dogs are going to find something to do,” Schwalbach said. “It may not be a good thing.”

She said she's a big believer in “the all-American mutt” and has had many dogs who fit that description.

If you're a cat person, she said, you must have your cats spayed or neutered. One female and male can produce 12 kittens in a year. Those kittens and succeeding generations can add up to 2 million cats in eight years.

On Thursday, she also brought along her friend and Millikin graduate Dr. Travis Mansur, a vet at Fairview Animal Clinic, who told the students about the medical care needed for a typical dog. If a person can't afford to get all the vaccinations at the animal's annual visit, he said, you can spread them out over the year, but it's important to keep them up.

His dog, too, is a rescue, he said, who had belonged to his neighbors but when they didn't know how to train her and due to her enormous size, they gave her to him. The students in the room wanted to know why he hadn't brought her.

“I didn't know if you'd want a giant dog in here,” Mansur said, laughing. When the students clamored for him to go and get her out of his truck, he complied, and came back with Isla, an Irish wolfhound who is so tall that her head reaches his waist when she's standing on all fours. She was a big hit. “I take her everywhere with me,” Mansur said. “She 'lives' at the clinic. I don't mean she actually lives there, but she goes to work with me every day.”

Someone asked if you should allow your dog to sleep on your bed with you.

“No,” Mansur said, keeping a straight face. “Never. But yeah, she does. Of course she does. It's a California king and there's room for me and her and nothing else.”

Millikin allows students to have emotional support animals in the dorms, said Carrie Pierson, coordinator of the Americans with Disabilities Act and senior director of the Center for Academic and Professional Performance. Students must provide documentation of the need for an emotional support animal and there are guidelines about the animal's size and length of relationship with the student. At first, it was only a handful of students who made the requests, but now there are about 30 students who have an emotional support animal.

Izzy Mendez has a cat, Juliet, who lives in her dorm with her.

“I'm her roommate,” Mendez said, laughing. “She was a family cat, and she spent time with my brother and when I came (to Millikin) I was very lonely and I was sad. Then I went home for winter break and I was driving past my house (headed back to school) and I was crying. My parents surprised me with her and I didn't have any of my paperwork done, and I was rushing through my paperwork. I'm just very emotionally attached to her.”

