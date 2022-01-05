Watch now: Philadelphia educator a finalist for Decatur superintendent job

DECATUR — Malika Savoy-Brooks is the first of two candidates identified as a finalist for the position of superintendent of Decatur Public Schools.

Savoy-Brooks was introduced Wednesday during the first of two virtual forums to introduce the candidates to the community.

Savoy-Brooks is currently chief academic supports officer at the School District of Philadelphia, the eighth largest public school system in the country. According to her LinkedIn page, Savoy-Brooks’ career has included time spent as a teacher, academic coach, principal, assistant superintendent, and central office administrator.

The board is seeking a replacement for Paul Fregeau, who left the district effective July 1 to take a position in the Fox C-6 district near St. Louis. In July, Bobbi Williams, retired assistant superintendent, was named interim superintendent for Decatur while the search for a permanent replacement is underway.

The second candidate will be introduced during a virtual forum that will begin at 7:15 p.m.

View the Zoom forums at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81031536360

