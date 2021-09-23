Watch now: Piece of Decatur school history coming down

DECATUR — A piece of Decatur's history is vanishing.
Johns Hill Magnet School, or “the Hill,” as students and staff refer to it, is coming down. Decatur Public Schools, as part of the BOLD Facilities Plan, built a new Johns Hill near the site of the old one, which opened in August.
The old, three-story building has served Decatur since 1928.
The school was built on the site of the former home of Dr. C.H. and Jane Martin Johns, prominent citizens who had connections to the Oglesby and Abraham Lincoln families. It was a junior high school originally. The site was known as Johns Hill while the couple lived there and the name was retained for the school.
“I loved the uniqueness about the building,” said Kendall “Kiki” Patterson, who attended the school from kindergarten through eighth grade. “A lot of the older schools were closed or demolished in the early 2000s and you just can't replace the atmosphere the building built in the early 1900s has. I loved that through the years, different groups added to the art around the school like the library and the mural by the cafeteria. The main thing I disliked about the old building was that it was not accessible for people with disabilities. I think everyone should get the chance to go to a school like Johns Hill but some couldn't due to lack of accessibility in the building.”
Patterson said she's sad to see the old building torn down, but understands how expensive it would have been to update it to today's standards.
The demolition contract with Banks Excavating includes the provision that 400 bricks would be reserved for the Johns Hill Parent-Teacher Organization to sell for a fundraiser, said Chief Operational Officer Todd Covault.
“I believe the contractor is providing more than that, but there were 400 reserved in the contract,” he said.
Several ideas are being considered for use of the site once the old building is gone, Covault said, but no decision has yet been made. Among those ideas are a playground or outdoor amphitheater.
Patterson said she'd like to see a community center that offered after-school and summer programs for kids, such as science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education.
Johns Hill is “family,” said Janice Pritts Stock, who is a special education teacher in the district. Her sons both went to school there and their grandmother attended school there when it was a junior high. When the kids had family nights at school, Stock said, their grandmother would point out the classrooms that she had used as a girl, giving them a sense of history and continuity about their school.
“I know the destruction was hardest on my son (Clayton) who's going to be 21,” Stock said. “It was hard for him to see the building coming down. For him Johns Hill was home and there's still teachers and staff there (from his school days). (Johns Hill Principal Rob Prange) has been part of that building for years. I think he holds the title for longest-standing administrator in the district. He's just a part of that history with Johns Hill as well.”
She fondly remembers performances in the auditorium and the art that hung on the walls of the library, some of which has been preserved and moved to the new building. She also remembers with gratitude that then-transportation head Randy Dotson personally walked the route from her neighborhood to the school to see if it was safe for Clayton, then in kindergarten, and when he decided it was not, he asked the school board to let Clayton ride a bus, though the family lived inside the 1.5-mile limit for bus riders. That was not unusual, she said, for Dotson to personally walk a student's route to school to make sure it was safe.
“The other nice thing about Johns Hill is, it's not a building with a lot of staff turnover,” Stock said. “When my son graduated high school in 2019, Clayton could send a graduation announcement to 90 percent of the teachers he had at Johns Hill, because that's where they still work.”
Workers continue to tear down on Thursday the original Johns Hill Magnet School building. The school was built in the 1920s on the site of the former home of Dr. C.H. and Jane Martin Johns, prominent citizens who had connections to the Oglesby and Abraham Lincoln families.
Workers continue to tear down on Thursday the original Johns Hill Magnet School building. The school was built in the 1920s on the site of the former home of Dr. C.H. and Jane Martin Johns, prominent citizens who had connections to the Oglesby and Abraham Lincoln families.
Workers continue the demolition Thursday of the original Johns Hill Magnet School building. The school, built in the 1920s, has been replaced by a new building constructed nearby. Plans for the site for when the demolition is complete are still being discussed.
Little remains of the former Johns Hill Magnet School building. Decatur Public School officials said some bricks from the building, which has served the community since 1928, are being salvaged so they can be sold to raise funds for the Johns Hill Parent-Teacher Organization.