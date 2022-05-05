Watch now: Prep Academy celebrates successful first year and welcomes next year's 'newbies'

DECATUR – The Prep Academy has helped Isaac Medaris focus on figuring out not just high school, but how important college work will be.

“When I signed up, I didn't expect it to be as difficult as it was,” the Eisenhower High School freshman said. “We found more of who we were during the class and I didn't expect to discover more about myself during this class. I feel like I set higher goals for myself than I would have if I hadn't (been in Prep Academy).”

“It was kind of chaotic at first, but you get used to it,” said Dillon Johns who, like Isaac, is an Eisenhower freshman completing his first year of Prep Academy.

The Prep Academy celebrated the end of its first year and welcomed 57 new students at an event at MacArthur High School on May 3. The academy, a cooperative venture between Decatur Public Schools and Richland Community College that provides high school students the opportunity to earn both their high school diploma and an associate's degree in four years, giving them a leg up on college and saving their parents thousands in tuition and books, which are provided at no cost to families.

The first 50 students are completing their first year, and some of them took part in a panel discussion to talk about their challenges and victories and provide some advice and encouragement to the “newbies,” as Ashley Grayned, executive director of Innovative Programs and Strategic Planning, called them.

“It's a time to mingle with our DPS administration,” she said. “They'll see who their principals are, they'll learn the faces of our Richland staff as well, and we're just here and excited to be beginning our Cohort 2 this year.”

During the first two years of the academy, students take their classes at their own high school, said Denise Crews, vice president of academic services for Richland, and during their junior and senior years of high school, will take most of their classes at Richland from Richland faculty. By the end of the first four years, when Cohort 1 graduates both high school and Richland, there will be over 200 students in the Prep Academy, and an event like the one on Tuesday will have to be in a much bigger space, she added with a chuckle.

“It definitely helped me grow and progress a lot,” said Jaylinn Tackaberry, who is finishing her first year in the program. “It showed me my true potential in myself.”

She wasn't even thinking as far ahead as college as an eighth-grader, she said, but this year has taught her it's never too early to start planning for the future.

“It's tougher than I thought it would be coming in,” said Noah Crocker. “It helped me grow as a person and learn better time management.”

Qayden Bond, who will begin the program in the fall, said he knows it will be a lot of work, but he isn't afraid of hard work.

“I just thought it'd be a good opportunity for me to get a degree on top of another degree,” Qayden said. “If I can get a degree now, other colleges might look into me more.”

Sean Lee and his mother talked over the idea, and agreed it was an opportunity not to be missed.

“It will take pressure off my family and my mom,” Sean said. “And it's a better opportunity for college.”

Cheyann Perry-Jones wants to be a veterinarian and she knows how expensive college will be.

“To get two years off your college (time and costs) for free just shouted out to me,” she said. “My parents pushed me to do and honestly, I really wanted to. It seems like a great program and everyone was really nice and it made me say, 'yeah, go for it.'”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.