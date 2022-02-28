Watch now: Principal for a Day volunteers urged to stay active in Decatur schools

DECATUR — When Dennis Cooper was in fifth grade, his teacher told him, “Dennis, you'll never be anything.”

Cooper took that as a challenge, and the next year, his grades went from Ds to As. He took his report card to that fifth-grade teacher to show her that she'd been wrong about him.

“You never know when someone can change your life,” Cooper said at Stepping Up for DPS, a luncheon held on Monday to thank the community leaders who volunteered to be Principal for a Day at Decatur's schools. That teacher changed his life, he said, by giving him the impetus to go make something of himself.

One of the reasons Cooper wanted to participate, he said, is that so many of the students in Decatur schools lack a male role model, particularly a Black male role model.

“They need that exposure (to Black men),” said Cooper, who worked for 32 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, mostly with juveniles.

Principal for a Day was the brainchild of Rida Ellis, assistant principal at American Dreamer STEM Academy, who suggested to Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, that bringing members of the community into schools would not only highlight the positive things that happen in schools, but possibly inspire them to become regular volunteers and build relationships.

Dase said he hopes the event becomes an annual one, and that the volunteers will recruit friends and family to get involved, too.

“Primarily it's two goals,” Dase said. “It's awareness and highlights of the good things that are going on in our schools to sort of combat some of the negative press that DPS has, and also to expose our kids to more diverse backgrounds and more diverse people. That's one of the reasons we did it during Black History Month, to have some of the Black community leaders to come in and talk to our kids. A lot of our kids don't necessarily see that during their career in DPS.”

Of 588 teachers in the district, Dase said, only 32 are Black.

Chief of Police Shane Brandel said the youngsters he met at South Shores School had a chance to get to know a police officer in a positive way.

“I need to capitalize on that and build on the fact that the kids didn't see me in a negative light,” Brandel said.

Caring Black Men founder Jeffrey Perkins already spends a lot of time in Decatur's schools with his group, who visit to provide boys with positive, plain-talking Black male role models. He was principal for a day at Parsons School, where his own children attended.

“I participated in a Black History program in one of the classrooms,” Perkins said. “I also read a book in one of the classrooms and gave them a little talk. It's kind of deja vu for me because for 15 years I've been in the schools every day with Caring Black Men. Some of the young men I remembered and had in other schools.”

His wife, Sherri Perkins, served on the school board for eight years.

“I want (the community) to see all the positives going on in the school district,” Sherri Perkins said. “There's a lot of positives going on in this district and it's an excellent place to go get an education. I promote Decatur Public Schools. Our kids graduated from Decatur Public Schools. It was refreshing to see the interaction with the kids. They were so excited and they love school.”

