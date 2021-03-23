Watch now: Process to replace Superintendent Fregeau could take a year, Decatur board members say

Oakes, who has been on the board through several superintendent searches, explained how the process works.

“There is a process that's a rather long one,” he said. “Finding a search firm, and once you hire them, they do multiple interviews with staff and board members and past board members. This process will easily take a minimum of four months, so there's no rush to a judgment here. We're going to take our time and do it right.”

Fregeau came to Decatur in 2017 from North Kansas City, Mo., where he was assistant superintendent in a district of about 20,000 students. Prior to entering education more than 30 years ago, he served as a police officer in St. Louis County, Missouri.

Fox serves 12,000 students, compared to the 8,742 students in Decatur. Fregeau will be paid an annual salary of $222,500 in his new Missouri job. He had an annual salary of $202,910 under the terms of his Decatur schools contract.

During his tenure in Decatur, Fregeau has overseen the development of a five-year strategic plan that is now in its third year, which included an ambitious facilities plan that is nearing its completion.