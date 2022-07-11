Watch now: READiculous is back after a two-year pause due to COVID

DECATUR — READiculous was set to have its biggest set of shows ever in spring 2020.

Then COVID swept through the region, and everything shut down.

“We were already tired from all the shows we had scheduled,” said Alissa Henkel, one-half of the READiculous team that also includes Susan Bishop. “Then everything shut down, and we agreed that we couldn't do our shows with masks on. As long as masks were demanded, we thought, 'We just won't (perform).'

“We did do some things online, where we could be socially distanced and perform to a camera. But we've been waiting for this moment for a very long time.”

Henkel and Bishop act out books for early readers, though their shows are entertaining for any age group, and they explain at the beginning of the show that their name is because “we read a ridiculous number of books in a ridiculous amount of time.” Using props and costumes, and always holding the books as they perform so the little ones will connect books with the story, are their signature.

They perform at the Decatur Public Library, where both are employed, and at schools, for day cares, and other venues where kids can be found. Their next two shows are 2 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, in the children's department at the library, and they are planning to book school assemblies again this year as well.

The first book in this year's show was “You're Finally Here!” by Melanie Watt, which both women thought was appropriate to open their show.

“You can also be READiculous,” said library assistant John Schirle as he introduced the show. “They don't memorize (the books). You'll see that they always have a book in their hands. You can grab a friend and act out a book.”

There's always a display of books in the children's department that includes the books in the current show and from past shows, to encourage kids to read them for themselves.

Kids have gotten out of the habit of sitting through assemblies and shows, Henkel said, so she and Bishop shortened their show from 45 minutes to 30 to make the adjustment a little easier.

Alice Zhang, 10, enjoyed the show, her first time seeing READiculous.

“I thought it was funny and I really liked it,” she said.

Sisters Penelope and Norah Davis enjoyed it, too. Penelope liked “The Ballet Cat” and Norah enjoyed “Thunder and Cluck,” a tale of two dinosaurs. Norah even mimicked the roar of Thunder.

“They're very funny and they acted things out pretty well,” said Addy Kenney, 7.

Another first-timer was Megan McCoy, 7.

“I think it was really good,” she said.