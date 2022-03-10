Watch now: Residents, students learn about the war in Ukraine at Millikin event

DECATUR — Walter Jackson, a senior music education major at Millikin University, said when news of Russia invading Ukraine first rolled out he was surprised by how unexpected the war was.

"From the outside looking in, it seems like Ukraine is just getting invaded all of a sudden and I think most people could empathize with that," said Jackson, who is apart of the History and Political Science Club on campus. "I just want to help out in any way I can and learn more about the country itself."

Decatur residents and Millikin students gathered Wednesday night in the third-floor Bob and Debi Johnston Banquet Room at the University Commons for a panel discussion on the war in Ukraine.

Hosted by the Office of Campus Life, Center for International Education, and History and Political Science Department, the panel featured Roman Ivashkiv, the director of Ukrainian studies from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, as well as University of Illinois graduate student Sofia Dunets, and was moderated by Laura Dean, an associated professor of political science at Millikin.

The panel members discussed the origin of this invasion and the war focusing on the humanitarian response and political outcomes while touching on their own connection to Ukraine.

Before they began, Dean did offer a brief history lesson on Ukraine going back to the founding of Kyiv in 482 to the creation of the Ukrainian People Republic in 1917.

Dean offered background on the Orange Revolution in 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity in 2013, which led to annexation of Crimea and war in Donbas, but she shared a recent photo of a yellow building in downtown Kharkiv where she lived for a year between 2012 and 2013.

The apartment was bombed on March 1 by the Russian military in a residential area of downtown near the Freedom Square.

"On the city tourism camera I watched as Russian bombs landed in the city that I once lived in and I'm thinking about all the people in different areas of the city that I knew, wondering if they were alive," Dean said. "We don't know the true number of civilians that have been killed so far. We know that the humanitarian price paid by the people of Ukraine is high."

Ivashkiv, who still has family and friends in Ukraine, said he does think about going back to support his fellow Ukrainians but he sees his role in this terrible situation as someone raising awareness and spreading information about the war and history of Ukraine.

"After almost two weeks of heavy shelling, particularly of civilian infrastructure including hospitals, apartment buildings, even a Holocaust memorial in Ukraine ... I'm beginning to think of this as genocide," Ivashkiv said. "In fact, the people that I'm in touch with both in Ukraine and my friends in this country, scholars and experts are beginning to lean towards this idea that Putin is not pursuing some geopolitical goals."

These unprovoked attacks have also been a unifying factor for Ukrainians who decided to stay in the country or others who have traveled back to do the same, said Sofia Dunets, who has family in the western regions of Ukraine.

Dunets said she even knows people with families and relatives in Russia who are saying there is nothing to worry about in Ukraine which is showing the constant problem of misinformation spreading throughout Russia and beyond.

"Some of their parents would say 'That's not true, they're just killing Nazi's and not civilians' but bombs don't discriminate," Dunets said. "Access to that information has also been helpful to unite people."

As for what's to come next, Ivashkiv said no matter how this war ends, whether Putin succeeds or Ukrainians win, the country will be left in ruins and the rebuilding process will not be simple.

Dunets mentioned that there are talks of guerrilla military groups, possibly funded by Russia, that could stay in regions of Ukraine to continue destabilizing through terrorism.

"Only recently did Ukraine start looking like a civilized European country, following Poland's example, and the reforms were slow but they were happening," Ivashkiv said. "All of this is now wasted but most importantly it's people's lives."

Towards the end of the panel, photographer Michael Jouanneau and Liana Creamer, both of which are from Ukraine, shared their own thoughts of the war and what it has meant for them.

Creamer, who is from the western city in Ukraine of Ternopil, wore her great-great grandmother's dress that is 130 years-old and spoke about the importance of preserving Ukrainian culture through a saying "Slava Ukraini!" which translates to "Glory to Ukraine!"

"Ukrainian's know we are fighting for our land, for our homes, for our family, for our friends and we will wait. I do not know how many lives it will take but we will fight," said Creamer, who lives in Assumption. "From that point of view, you will never ever know what war means."

Those who did not attend can still reach out to their local politicians to ask them to support Ukraine or donate to organizations like Nova Ukraine, a humanitarian organization in Ukraine, and Razom's Emergency Response which provides critical medical supplies to Ukrainians during the war.

