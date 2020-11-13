Watch now: Resolution on racism plan takes shape in Decatur schools

"As the pandemic continued to worsen, we were noticing many inequities becoming more visible. It is not that they weren't there, it is the fact that the pandemic exacerbated them to levels undeniably. The board was talking about (the subject) more often and so was our community. This led to the decision to write a resolution to declare our district not only acknowledges the existence of racism as a crisis but intends to take direct more immediate action."

Akbar said the board has requested information and action steps recommendations from district employees, while Akbar is leading the Legal Contracts and Board Policy Committee.

"Department heads across our district will be identifying unique and specific actions related to Dr. Akbar’s resolution,” said communications director Carla Chapman. “We are right now coordinating efforts around plans and strategies.”

Decatur's plans also include quarterly reports on complaints received regarding racial bias with the status of the resolution of each, and a thorough review of the discipline and safety protocols with an emphasis on restorative justice practices.

Decatur's full plan is on the district website, dps61.org in the Aug. 4 board packet.