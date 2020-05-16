Watch now: Richland Community College, Millikin University hold virtual graduation

Millikin's situation is also extra bittersweet for President Patrick White, who will be leaving the university at the end of June.

“It's my class,” White said. “I'm 'graduating' too, and this is my last class and even though I'm sad, it's just as if we're at the Civic Center. We're sad, we're happy, I hate to see you go, but it's what we want to do. We send them out into the world and they do wonderful things, and that's exciting. This class is marked by this distinctive experience. We'll all be very proud of them. People say, 'Aren't you sad, Pat?' and I say, 'I'm sad every year.'”

White announced a year ago that this would be his last year at Millikin, and the students graduating this year told him, he said, that they were glad they'd get to shake his hand and accept their diplomas from him before he retired. With the pandemic underway, they won't get to do that, after all.

He said he's especially proud of this class for the way they rose to the occasion and worked hard to do excellent work in challenging times. Suddenly switching to remote learning required both students and professors to learn a new way of doing things.