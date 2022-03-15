Watch now: Richland freezes tuition for coming year

DECATUR – Richland Community College trustees voted at itsTuesday meeting to freeze tuition for the 2022-23 school year.

In light of inflation and rising gas prices, said trustee Dale Colee, he wanted the board to show students that their concerns are important.

“I think we owe it to the students,” Colee said. “That way the board can say we understand the trials and tribulations they're going through."

Freezing tuition, he said, is something the board can do to avoid adding to the stress those students are already feeling.

Trustee Vicki Carr seconded the motion.

During the lengthy discussion that followed, Tom Ritter said one thing to consider is that students coming from outside of Decatur are going to need to buy more gas to get to classes than those in Decatur, and the 3% increase recommended by Vice President of Finance Greg Florian and his staff could add up to a hit on those students' finances.

Florian said he was aware that some community colleges, notably Lake Land College in Mattoon, had dropped tuition by 10%, but Lake Land's per-credit-hour cost plus fees still adds to up to about what Richland charges. With 60% of Richland students receiving financial aid, and costs for everything going up, freezing tuition now could mean a substantial increase in the next few years to make up the shortfall.

The board voted to freeze tuition for the coming academic year, but at the same time to create a long-term plan to address inflation that would not necessitate a leap in tuition down the road. Tuition rates will hold at $139 per credit hour for in-person classes, $175 for online classes and $167 for healthcare classes.

The only dissenting vote was trustee Ben Andreas, who expressed his concern that a large increase might be necessary as soon as next year if inflation continues to rise.

Prior to the board meeting, the Decatur Labor & Trades Assembly donated $10,000 to the Richland Community College Foundation to add to the endowment that provides scholarships to veterans and their dependents.

“This will be added to the endowment, earning about $1,600 a year,” said Julie Melton, executive director of the foundation.

The veterans scholarships can help veterans who want to train for a new career after returning from service, said Dan McAlpin, coordinator of veterans' services, or advance in the field they worked in during their service. But a number of veterans are more worried about their families and want help for them to prepare for careers, which is why the scholarships are also open to veterans' dependents.

Helping veterans with scholarships and other needs is important to Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, said Lloyd Holman, who presented the check on behalf of the organization. The program expanded to include veterans' dependents in 2019.

"Quite frankly, most of these guys are coming back and already have an education already set," he said. "They don't need assistance right now, but their family members do, and we were getting quite a few family members of veterans asking for assistance and at that time, we couldn't afford to do that. But now we can."

Now that the fund is self-sustaining, he said, and with Tuesday's donation, the endowment is over $50,000 and the hope is to expand the program further to include options like truck driver training, which can cost $4,000, and mental health assistance.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.