Watch now: Richland seats new trustee Ben Andreas

DECATUR – Richland Community College's Board of Trustees welcomed new trustee Ben Andreas at its meeting on Tuesday.

Andreas, a native of Decatur, is also a Richland and Millikin University graduate, who is an owner of Main Place Properties.

“I'm excited for this opportunity to better the area of Decatur and for the students the flourish and to be a part of that,” Andreas said. “Being a graduate of Richland, I'm just so excited for the opportunity to be able to help other students go forward.”

Andreas fills the seat vacated by Jaime Shobe-Brown, who moved out of Richland's district and resigned in November.

The board received several applications for the seat, said the Rev. Wayne Dunning, chairman of Richland's board.

“You came out on top,” he said at the meeting. “We just thank God you're willing to seek and serve.”

Andreas' professional field is in finance and real estate, he said after the meeting.

“Main Place is a real estate company,” he said. “So I'm familiar with seeing blueprints and on the financial side, things like that are my specialty so that's what I do with most of my day.”

In other business, the board heard from Vice President of Finance Greg Florian that the audit, which would have been presented at this meeting, is not yet complete due to the auditing firm having not yet returned to work in person. But all colleges have been given an extension until March 31 to complete their audits and he expects Richland's to be ready soon, he said.

The board approved a construction project on Bistro Five Thirty-Seven, which will enclose the patio with a windbreak and install a pergola to provide shade and allow for more comfortable outdoor dining. The project will cost $139,379 and will be funded with federal COVID relief funds, Florian said.

President Cris Valdez told the board that the college continues to follow guidelines for COVID-19 mitigation, and that 83.3% of staff are vaccinate. The remainder either work remotely or have medical exemptions, and are tested weekly. The college offers SHIELD testing 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Dunning said he wants the board to sign a letter, to be sent to all employees, thanking them for their forbearance and recognizing the strain that nearly two years of pandemic have caused.

“This has taken a toll mentally and physically,” he said.

Valdez said he would draft such a letter for the board members to sign.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.