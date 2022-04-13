Watch now: Richland tours highlight newly remodeled and upgraded spaces

DECATUR – As Richland Community College celebrates Community College Month and prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in the fall, administrators thought it was also a good time to invite the community to see how it's changed.

“We really just wanted to share with the community how we're such a wonderful asset,” said Julie Melton, vice president of institutional advancement.

On Wednesday, the college invited community members to lunch and to take tours of the campus, which has undergone significant changes in the last couple of years alone. The pandemic shutdowns gave the college a chance to make major progress on planned remodeling of the second floor of the college, with new classrooms, upgraded labs, flexible furnishings that can be rearranged for a variety of uses and new technology.

Student nurses can practice on “sims” – mannequin patients that move, breathe, even talk, and can be programmed to have any number of emergency health crises. They have one of only 10 child sims in the nation, and they have a sim who can give birth.

It takes only six seconds for a patient to decide whether they trust their caregiver, said Dr. Richard Harmon, and it's important that teachers help students learn to talk to and empathize with their patients as well as teaching them how to care for them.

“This is one-way glass,” Harmon said, gesturing to a lab where a student was examining a sim while an instructor watched and recorded notes. “This is our simulated hospital. We want our students to interact with our mannequins and treat them as a real patient, in the role of a registered nurse. This is a safe learning place for them. If they make a mistake here and the mannequin dies, this is where we want them to make the mistake. We want them to learn from the mistakes before they go out and take care of real patients.”

The emergency medical services area, also new, includes a fully-equipped ambulance, which those students didn't have before. They had to share instruction space with other disciplines. Now they have their own and can practice on actual emergency equipment. It opened last fall.

“It was very hard for students to come in outside of class and get extra help,” said Trevor Smith, EMS program director and faculty member. “It's nice to have a dedicated space.”

During the pandemic, said Ellen Colbeck, dean of health professions, classrooms have had to double as labs so that classes could be kept small in the interests of social distancing.

A surprising number of students didn't even know Richland had a second floor, said Allison Shuppara, who works in the student success department. Now a new staircase in the main lobby near the Mueller Student Center leads directly to the newly remodeled classrooms and labs, and with the comfortable seating, conference rooms and study areas strewn throughout that area, students are spending a lot of time using it.

More remodeling is on the way, with the Mueller Student Center and library area slated for a complete refurbishing, she said.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.