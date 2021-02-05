Watch now: Richland's Minority Mentor Protege program helps put people in business

DECATUR — Armar Washington couldn't even drive a stick shift when he started classes at Richland Community College's EnRich program.
Today he owns two dump trucks, one for hauling asphalt and one for hauling gravel, and is in business for himself.
“I lived in a one-bedroom apartment,” Washington said, indicating the Decatur house where his trucks are parked. “Then I bought this house (a brick two-story across the street) and it has six bedrooms.”
With four kids ranging in age from 3 to 22, the family needs those bedrooms, and Washington is able to support his family now.
“(EnRich) paid for me to get my (commercial driver's license), tutored me through the whole program to get my own business and license and everything together,” he said.
Washington has had many kinds of jobs, from a barbershop to Archer Daniels Midland Co., but trucking gives him the freedom and financial reward that makes it possible for him to reach his goals, he said.
Courtney Carson, executive director of external affairs for Richland, said he's known Washington all his life.
“I think it's extremely important to note that he was dedicated to the process,” Carson said. “His dream of being a business owner definitely highlights how he was able to accomplish disrupting generational poverty and the trajectory of children to come, those who have an idea to become entrepreneurs. They can take what he did, follow his footprints and become business owners. I think it's remarkable.”
The program takes five weeks and covers everything from obtaining a business license, a tax identification number and getting all the paperwork done.
EnRich's Minority Mentor Protege program seeks to help minority and low-income adults who want to be entrepreneurs. People who are low-income often lack the connections and experience to take that step successfully, and the program pairs them with someone who can guide them through it. And, as in Washington's case, EnRich can provide the training to reach those goals as well.
Jeremy Morris was named director of the mentor/protege program by the Richland Board of Trustees at its Jan. 19 meeting.
“We will put minorities in business,” Morris said. “What Amar went through is what we're helping people to do, to help them get their business licenses, to help them formulate their corporations or whatever way they decide they want to formulate their business. We sit them down, help them with their initial business plan, find a mentor to help guide them through, and get them on a firm foundation so that they can be successful.”
Anyone interested in starting their own business can visit Richland's website at richland.edu and provide some basic information, and the staff will contact them to plan next steps.
"First prospective entrepreneurs and business owners are able to go to richland.edu/mmpp to complete the entrepreneur intake questionnaire," Morris said. "Also, individuals interested in becoming mentors to start-ups are asked to complete the mentor questionnaire. Both can be found on the right side lower portion of the page."
Morris said the program staff is developing a list of potential mentors based on the needs of the proteges and the resources they need to get started. All of the mentors will be locally-based.
Morris and his wife came to Decatur in December 2016 from Jackson State University. The couple decided they were ready to work as hard for themselves as they had working for other people and they started their own business, but without the mentors and guidance he wants to provide for others.
“I want to provide those services that we didn't receive, to guide people in the right direction and avoid some of the pitfalls of early business ownership,” Morris said.
Along with a mentor, the program will have a curriculum that will allow the potential entrepreneurs to learn accounting and operating procedures and marketing skills they'll need. The program isn't brand-new, but is expanding, Carson said.
“Dr. Morris is perfecting it, and Richland has given it a home,” he said.
