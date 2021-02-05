Watch now: Richland's Minority Mentor Protege program helps put people in business

“I think it's extremely important to note that he was dedicated to the process,” Carson said. “His dream of being a business owner definitely highlights how he was able to accomplish disrupting generational poverty and the trajectory of children to come, those who have an idea to become entrepreneurs. They can take what he did, follow his footprints and become business owners. I think it's remarkable.”

The program takes five weeks and covers everything from obtaining a business license, a tax identification number and getting all the paperwork done.

EnRich's Minority Mentor Protege program seeks to help minority and low-income adults who want to be entrepreneurs. People who are low-income often lack the connections and experience to take that step successfully, and the program pairs them with someone who can guide them through it. And, as in Washington's case, EnRich can provide the training to reach those goals as well.

Jeremy Morris was named director of the mentor/protege program by the Richland Board of Trustees at its Jan. 19 meeting.