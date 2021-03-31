Watch now: Richland's Shilling Auditorium and Bistro 537 to undergo upgrades

The lighting in the Bistro now, said Chef Brian Tucker, is either on or off and are not energy-efficient. They can't dim the lights for atmosphere and the fixtures are wearing out.

“We are very pleased to receive this support from the state via the Rebuild Illinois capital program,” said Richland President Cris Valdez. “This specific project will allow Richland Community College to upgrade the Shilling Auditorium and Bistro 537, the working laboratory for our award-winning culinary arts programs. Both of these facilities are great assets for the college and the communities we serve.”

It's been a long time since Shilling hosted a play or musical performance, Florian said, but the hope is that those events will return soon. Construction likely won't begin before 2022, as the design and bidding phase must come first in the fall.