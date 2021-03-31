Watch now: Richland's Shilling Auditorium and Bistro 537 to undergo upgrades

DECATUR — Shilling Auditorium and the Bistro 537 at Richland Community College will soon get facelifts.
Two years ago, the college applied for grant money from the Illinois Capital Development Board but with budget constraints and the COVID-19 pandemic, the grant was never released until now.
“It's a program that the community college system requested and the governor approved to address deferred maintenance items on college campuses,” said Greg Florian, vice president of finance at Richland.
The Rebuild Illinois capital plan is the first in nearly a decade. The Capital Development Board will oversee the project’s renovation under the protocol for state-appropriated capital projects.
Florian said Shilling Auditorium will undergo a refresh that will include paint, new seats and energy-efficient lighting, and the Bistro will also get new lighting. The entire project will cost about $651,000, with the Capital Development Board paying 75%t of that and Richland, 25%.
The lighting in the Bistro now, said Chef Brian Tucker, is either on or off and are not energy-efficient. They can't dim the lights for atmosphere and the fixtures are wearing out.
“We are very pleased to receive this support from the state via the Rebuild Illinois capital program,” said Richland President Cris Valdez. “This specific project will allow Richland Community College to upgrade the Shilling Auditorium and Bistro 537, the working laboratory for our award-winning culinary arts programs. Both of these facilities are great assets for the college and the communities we serve.”
It's been a long time since Shilling hosted a play or musical performance, Florian said, but the hope is that those events will return soon. Construction likely won't begin before 2022, as the design and bidding phase must come first in the fall.
“Renovations of the Schilling Auditorium theater and Bistro are very important developments to the Richland Community College and Decatur community. The auditorium provides for one of the largest stages in the area, giving both students and the public a comfortable place for education and entertainment,” remarked State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur. “I look forward to this project completion and the continued generation of talented students from Richland.”
