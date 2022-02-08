Watch now: Rochelle Clark ready to 'make headway' as Decatur Public Schools superintendent

DECATUR — Decatur's new superintendent, Rochelle Clark, started her new job on Wednesday, the day after the school board voted 6-1 to hire her.

Clark has been in education for more than 30 years, beginning as a teaching assistant in a special education classroom, and through those years she has learned to tackle challenges head-on, she said.

"I get it," she said. "I know what needs to be done. Basically, what you do is you look at your data, you listen to your teachers, you listen to your administrators and you always put kids first. When you put all those things together, the choices are easy. What do I need to do to provide the best for our kids, because they're our future. Do we want someone who's going to take over that doesn't have the background and the strength to move forward? Of course not. I want for them what I want for my own kids."

Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase gave a presentation during Tuesday's board meeting on recent assessments, which show small improvements across the board, and Clark said one of her goals is to bring those numbers up even higher.

"This is my second time around (in Decatur)," she said. "So of course, I still know some of the key players here and what I just started doing was pay attention, and look at the data, and let the data make decisions for me."

Education is tough because of the pandemic, she said, but she loves what she does.

"I love what I do, and when I saw an opportunity, I had to say 'yes,'" she said. "I want to be a part of that change and part of moving this district forward. I know I can do this job. I have the credentials to do this job. I have the passion and the desire to do this job, and we're going to make headway."

Clark first served in Decatur schools in 2008 and served as director of student services and as an assistant principal at Stephen Decatur Middle School, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, and Phoenix Academy (now Harris Learning Academy). She left in 2016 and returned in August 2021 as assistant superintendent of support services. Originally the intent was for her to hold that position temporarily, but she said she'd "fallen in love" with the community and is ready to make a long-term commitment.

A native of East St. Louis, she holds a bachelor's degree in education from Harris-Stowe State University, a master’s degree in management from Webster University, and her doctoral degree in education from Lindenwood University. She has held a superintendent's certification in Illinois since 2011.

During discussion prior to the vote on Clark, board member Kevin Collins-Brown expressed reservations and said if the board was not willing to table the decision until they were addressed, he'd have to vote no, and he did. His was the only dissenting vote.

"She applied after the deadline," he said. "We had two other internal candidates that were never interviewed. I don't understand why (finalist Mikayla Savoy-Brooks) was suddenly perceived as being desperate and told to no longer keep her resume in circulation."

Board President Dan Oakes said he could answer the question about why Savoy-Brooks was removed from contention. She had indicated, he said, that if the vote was not unanimous in favor of hiring her, she was not interested in the position.

"She was not in a position to get (that unanimous vote), which is why she was not considered," Oakes said.

Clark was interviewed by the board on Jan. 31. When the vote was taken at Tuesday's board meeting and Oakes announced that the motion passed, applause and cheers broke out in the board meeting room.

Clark, with tears in her eyes, said, "Thank you. Thank you for trusting me to always do what's best for kids. They will always be in my forefront, always, always. We have such a great team. Watch us do our work. This is going to be amazing."

Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams will stay until her 120-period allowed for retired educators to work is complete. The strategic plan requires some work, and the organizational chart will need to be redone, and there's enough to do that having Williams assist while Clark settles in will be a big help, Oakes said. Because Clark was already under contract, the board simply amended her existing contract to reflect her new position, and she could start right away, though usually a new superintendent begins on July 1, the start of the district's fiscal year.

Williams called Clark a "strong, independent-thinking, knowledgeable" woman.

"People trust you, the staff trusts you, community members," Williams said. "I saw you in action with parents. You're calm. You're not hyper like me. You keep things going. I trust 100 percent with the (district leadership team) that you all will do wonderful things and I wish you all the luck."

Board member Regan Lewis said she had written down what she wanted to say so she wouldn't forget anything.

"Dr. Clark, I want to apologize to you that on this momentous day in your career, that it is clouded in any way based on the perception that the board's process was flawed, a process you had no part in other than being interviewed," Lewis said. "My shoulders are broad enough to bear the blame, and I'm honored to be among the first to welcome and congratulate you. I welcome with a joyous heart and open arms."

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.