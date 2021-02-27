Watch now: Rural locations, pandemic impacts worsen educator shortages in east-central Illinois

The Educator Rising curriculum will integrate academics with a virtual network, field trips, national conferences, and other resources, especially to engage minorities and less-represented groups to encourage them to pursue teaching and, it is hoped, to come back to their hometown to teach someday.

“We want staff to build relationships with students and engage them,” Grayned said. “That is most successful when teachers go back to their own communities.”

Jey Owens, a recruiter for Decatur schools, spends her time visiting colleges and career fairs to recruit staff for Decatur schools, as well as reaching out to students in Decatur who have an interest.

Owens explains to students is that teaching doesn't have to be standing in front of a classroom lecturing. She wants them to know that whatever their other passions are, if they want to teach, there's a way they can combine their interests, and teach others how to do the thing they themselves enjoy so much.