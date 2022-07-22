Watch now: Scholarships available for almost any student, colleges say

DECATUR – Hailey Thompson received three scholarships to attend Richland Community College's agriculture program.

“I'm very thankful to the people who donated the money and time to the future of our nation,” she said. “We students need to study and get a better education and to eventually help the world. I'm hoping that's what this scholarship helps me to do.”

Richland has $950,000 in scholarships and some go unawarded because students don't realize they're there, said Julie Melton, executive director, foundation and development for Richland. Her department also oversees scholarships.

“We've really had the capacity to award every single student that comes to Richland a scholarship,” she said. “Right now we award about 50 percent. Not every student applies for one reason or another. We're constantly working to get the word out, yet we still do have scholarships that go unawarded. We want to make sure students know they're available.”

There are scholarships for students studying hospitality services, nursing, engineering; students who plan to move on to another institution to earn a bachelor's degree; students from Meridian High School and one for St. Teresa High School graduates; those studying business; Boys and Girls Club members; culinary arts, and dozens more.

“We have scholarships for every degree program, and a lot of unrestricted scholarships that apply to many degrees and programs,” Melton said. “A couple of unique scholarships are non-credit: maybe students want to get certified nursing assistant re-certification, or a real estate license. We have one for that. So many times students believe only credit or transfer classes qualify, but we have funding for those that want to enter workforce as well.”

In most cases, students must fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid first, she said, but if they've used up their federal aid allotment at another institution, Richland even has scholarships for students who don't qualify for any other kind of financial aid. Counselors in the financial aid office can find something for everyone, she said.

Breanna Evans is also studying agribusiness at Richland with a focus on accounting. Her scholarships have made it possible for her to pursue higher education, she said, at little to no cost.

“I picked agriculture because of all the opportunities that arise from that,” she said. “At first I was just a regular business degree major and then with my dad being in agriculture - he works at ADM - I've met a lot of people in agriculture. Everything we do around here involves agriculture and food, so working with the farmers and doing their taxes and working with their management systems opens a lot of opportunities.”

Scholarships have made it possible for culinary student Scott Sanchez to focus on his education without having to work a second job, he said. He is in Richland's Culinary Institute and works at Bistro 537 there. He just returned from a trip to Italy with the culinary department, where they learned about real Italian cooking firsthand, and that, too, was paid for by scholarship funds.

Some of Millikin's less well-known scholarships include help for children of farmers, for students who are undecided on a major, and for students with hearing loss. That one was endowed by an alum who also had hearing loss and wanted to provide assistance for others.

The scholarship for students who are undecided was endowed by an alum in memory of a classmate who was “always exploring the possibilities,” Hubbard said.

The time to start is in your junior year of high school and the place to start, Hubbard said, is with your high school counselor, whose job is to know how to guide students in looking for financial aid. Check with local organizations like the Community Foundation of Macon County, which offers several scholarships, with fraternal organizations such as the Eagles, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Kiwanis. Visit the Illinois Student Assistance Commission's website and Scholarship America.

What you should not do, she said, is pay a service to help you. Plenty of free searching is available on the internet and you can do that searching without help.

“Scholarships are given by people or entities that have certain priorities,” Hubbard said. “At Millikin, we have, as far as our endowed scholarships, an alum or friend of the university wants to give a scholarship and last year we gave $4.3 million in endowed scholarships to students.”