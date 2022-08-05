Watch now: School supplies stretch family budgets

DECATUR — Principal Kristi Mullinix of South Shores School took a typical school supplies list to the store to see what the cost was for parents.

“It was more than $80,” Mullinix said. “What if you have three or four kids?”

And that $80 does not include new clothes, which any parent with growing kids would also have to consider. Decatur Public Schools has a 72% poverty rate.

The cost made Mullinix go to her teachers and ask them to pare down their lists to the bare essentials. The school usually has extras of things like pencils, anyway, and kids often leave things behind at the end of the previous school year that can be given to kids who need them in the new school year.

The first day of school for Decatur Public Schools is Aug. 15.

The state of Illinois has decreased sales tax to 1.25% on school needs between Aug. 5-14 this year. Items that qualify include most common school supplies and clothing with a per-item cost of $125 or less, including school uniform pieces, shorts, pants, shirts, underclothing, coats, hats and mittens, shoes and rainwear. Items that do not qualify include specialty sports equipment such as cleats, ballet shoes, skates, art supplies, computer equipment and accessories.

Inflation has hit pocketbooks hard, from gasoline to groceries, and the added costs of outfitting kids for school is going to hurt for some families. The Consumer Price Index hit 9.1% in June.

Teachers spent an average of $750 out of their own pockets for classroom supplies during the 2021-22 school year, the highest figure ever, according to the Economic Policy Institute. The National Education Association estimates that 90% of teachers receive no reimbursement from their districts for these purchases, and in general, teachers in high poverty districts spend the most.

Decatur allocates money to each building to spend on supplies, said district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout.

"Each of our schools is allocated money for teacher and student supplies and we encourage schools to use up this funding toward the purchase of teacher and student supplies," she said. "Teachers should not have to use their own money to purchase supplies. On a case by case basis, there are times that teachers are reimbursed for purchases (i.e. emergency supplies, non-district vendor purchases, etc.) with prior principal approval."

Stick to the basics

Teachers would prefer that parents stick to the basics, though kids often want things that could be problematic in the classroom, said Taryn Diaz, a teacher at Johns Hill Magnet School. And the superhero notebooks and unicorn pencil pouches cost more than the plain ones, besides.

“Please leave your 'must haves' at home,” she said. “Smelly glue, smelly markers, pop it anything. Give me plain wood pencils, Elmer’s glue, Crayola crayons, plain pencil box, etc. Makes life so much easier.”

Some schools have released supply lists that include a note to parents that they should only put the child's name on his or her backpack. Other items will be shared among the students.

“As a parent I don't like that I take my child shopping for her to pick out the color or design of notebooks, folders, etc. only to find out that everything becomes shared and she doesn't even get to use what we purchased,” said Aimee Coverstone, who teaches at Baum School. “As a teacher, our lists seem 'extreme' or 'excessive' to some, but it's truly what we need. I wish more people knew how much of our own money we teachers spend to make sure we have the necessary items to make the most successful learning environment for all of our students that we possibly can.”

The list

A typical Decatur Public Schools supplies list includes multiple glue sticks, two to four boxes of tissues, gallon and sandwich size plastic baggies, two boxes of pencils, several pocket folders, hand sanitizer and wipes, crayons, ear buds — though some teachers ask for kids to bring headphones that are not ear buds — dry erase markers, loose leaf paper and binders, spiral and composition notebooks, and a pencil box as opposed to a zipper pouch. Boxes last longer, teachers say.

And one thing teachers won't put on their lists but really appreciate is snacks: granola bars, individually packaged crackers, and such. Kids can't concentrate if they're hungry, said Sara Nave, who teaches at Dennis School, and a stash of snacks will help them focus.

Decatur Public Schools dropped the uniform requirement for the high schools this year, but one school, American Dreamer STEM Academy, still requires them. Polo shirts at local stores run from $5 to $8 each and pants, $14, for elementary-age students.

"School uniforms cost too much," said parent Michelle Mowder. "My son is moving from Parsons to American Dreamer and I'm sure I'll spend too much on clothes he won't even be able to wear next year."

Erin Hargrove, a teacher and parent, said she wishes the organizations that hand out free school supplies to families would drop off the items at school buildings instead. That way, teachers could ensure the supplies actually go to students. Oftentimes students show up to school without them even if they have a backpack that they got at such an event.

Several such events are planned locally, providing backpacks filled with supplies for families who need the help.

Rakia Joyner, founder of Second Chance Advocacy, a non-profit that helps former inmates get their lives back on track with jobs, training and housing, teamed up with her friend Christel Wheeler, founder of Dynamic Threat Dance Team. The two women are collecting donations of school supplies and will hand them out at a Back to School Family Fun Day, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Mueller Park. There will be food, raffles, bounce houses and barbers available to provide haircuts.

“Times are really hard right now and families can use the help,” said Joyner, who hopes they can fill 100 backpacks to give away. “Things are really expensive and they do need the help.”