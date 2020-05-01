Watch now: Scovill Zoo employees prepare to open even without knowing when that will be

DECATUR – Even though Scovill Zoo hasn't been able to open for the season yet, that doesn't mean the staff isn't working just as hard as always.
Animals have to be fed and their enclosures cleaned, and “little tweaks,” as Director Ken Frye calls the annual upgrades and changes, are still underway.
“I miss seeing people at the zoo,” Frye said.
Opening day was delayed March 23 because of the coronavirus. No date has been set.
The walkways are empty and the changeable spring weather has kept some of the animals indoors until it's warm enough for them. In the petting zoo, this year's batch of baby goats, who would normally be surrounded by zoo patrons who want to pet and feed them, are still a little skittish around humans they don't know. Baby goats are always given names in keeping with a different theme every year, and this year's name theme is classic authors. Little Leo Tolstoy, a black kid with white markings, is one of the few who is eager to meet people and take an experimental nibble of clothes and shoes in case those might be good to eat.
Zoos across the country are dealing with various stay-at-home orders, which have translated into difficult financial outlooks as attendance revenue dried up.
The Oakland Zoo, a 100-acre wildlife park in California, qualified for an eight-week loan as part of the federal Paycheck Protection Program. To help cover part of the remaining shortfall, the zoo has launched a subscription-based Facebook feed, which offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the animals and staff.
One was an episode about goat-hoof trimming filmed at the petting farm at the base of the hill. The goats seemed thrilled to have people around, jogging to the fence as visitors approached and braying until they were petted.
Erin Harrison, vice president of marketing and communications for the zoo, said the show was bringing in roughly 100 subscribers per day, at tiered pricing for members and nonmembers.
Scovill Zoo has also posted free Facebook videos, including one with Frye talking about a pair of camels.
Elsewhere, the bald eagles have their own pool now, which was actually installed at the end of last season.
“They love it,” Frye said. “They get in it and bathe and when we first put it in, at the end of October, Abby, the female, was protecting it and keeping the male away from it.”
Abby is more willing to share now and both were sitting next to the pool on Wednesday in spite of the cool, wet weather.
Among the new features under construction are an aviary where zoo visitors will be able to interact with parakeets, Frye said.
“We'll give (people) little feed sticks and hopefully, (the birds) will interact with them,” Frye said. “The birds are kind of on hold right now so I'm not sure we'll have them by the time we open, whenever that is.”
Across the main courtyard from the aviary will be a pavilion for picnics and birthday parties. The back wall will be glass, and the wolves' pen, just behind the site, will be expanded so the wolves will be close on the other side. Niko, the white wolf, likes to come close to visitors, while Koda is shy.
“He's the scaredy cat,” Frye quipped.
Next door to the guinea pigs is the little house where they're spending their time until the weather is warmer.
“It has a 'green' roof,” Frye said, pointing to the plants growing on top of the building. Next to that building is a model of the building, where zoo employees will be able to demonstrate how having the plants growing on the roof is good for both plants and building. Instead of rainwater just flowing down the shingles onto the ground, it's slowed by the plants and they won't need to be watered. A rubber liner between plants and building protects the wood of the structure.
Across the walkway from the cheetahs' home is where the crowned cranes will be once their new enclosure is finished at the end of May, Frye said. The zoo has had the cranes for a while, but the new enclosure will allow visitors to see them at closer quarters than before.
The zoo is also planning to build a reptile enclosure outdoors so the ones who live inside the herpetarium will be able to take turns spending time outside to soak up some sun, Frye said.
No opening date has yet been set and won't be until Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifts the stay-at-home order or designates the zoo one of the places that is allowed to open.
“We're going to continue to obey the guidelines,” Frye said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
GALLERY: Remember this? Scovill Zoo through the years
Zoo pens
Baby burro
Cuddling goats
Charlie Brown
Self Start
Posing goat
Fancy feathers
Peacock
Malayan sun bear
New surroundings
Elusive prey
Greeting the goats
Scovill Farm Zoo goats
Angora kid
Sharing popcorn
Boa constrictor
Toucan
Burro and Shetland pony
Scottish Highlands cow
Baby llamas
Spider monkey
Roberta the bobcat
Raccoons
Attention-getter
