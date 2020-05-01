Watch now: Scovill Zoo employees prepare to open even without knowing when that will be

Abby is more willing to share now and both were sitting next to the pool on Wednesday in spite of the cool, wet weather.

Among the new features under construction are an aviary where zoo visitors will be able to interact with parakeets, Frye said.

“We'll give (people) little feed sticks and hopefully, (the birds) will interact with them,” Frye said. “The birds are kind of on hold right now so I'm not sure we'll have them by the time we open, whenever that is.”

Across the main courtyard from the aviary will be a pavilion for picnics and birthday parties. The back wall will be glass, and the wolves' pen, just behind the site, will be expanded so the wolves will be close on the other side. Niko, the white wolf, likes to come close to visitors, while Koda is shy.

“He's the scaredy cat,” Frye quipped.

Next door to the guinea pigs is the little house where they're spending their time until the weather is warmer.