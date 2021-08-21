Watch now: Service projects give new Millikin students insight into Decatur community

DECATUR — Anna Deutschmann got two surprises Friday during Welcome Week activities at Millikin University.

The first was the fact the week ended with the first-year students performing community service projects. The second surprise was all that she learned.

“I like that were not just doing community service, were also getting a tour and a lot of information about how the school was founded,” said Deutschmann, who did her service at the James Millikin Homestead. “This experience is encouraging me to get more involved in the community.”

The activities give the students a head start on their 16 hours of required community service — which must be finished in their four years at Millikin — and learn how to engage with the community surrounding Millikin.

In addition to the homestead, students also performed tasks at the Old Kings Orchard Community Center, the Macon County Conservation District, the Millikin Community Garden and Millikin Heights.

Millikin finished its New Student Welcome Week on Friday ahead of the start of classes on Monday, Aug. 23.

“I would like them to have an appreciation for history and how buildings can connect them to history,” said Donna Williams, president of the James Millikin Homestead board. “Any place you live is very dependent on community and volunteerism to make it a better place to live for everybody.”

Deutschmann said the experience felt worthwhile since most of the events leading up to the finale of welcome week were guest speakers or informational meetings.

Deutschmann and other students tended to the Millikin Homestead by cleaning the windows, the shelves and the outside garden of the 145 year-old Victorian-inspired home.

Students at the Old King's Orchard Community Center were responsible for cleaning the peace garden and other garden beds that wrapped around the building, as well as moving a mountain of mulch into the playground.

“The reward here is knowing that they’re putting time into a program that’s making a difference,” said Taylor Deetz, founder of Taylor Made Landscaping and volunteer at Old Kings Orchard. “At the end of the day this is hard and a lot of these young adults aren’t going to be tickled about it.”

Junior Samuel Moore is a vocal performance major and student experience ambassador at Old King's Orchard. Moore said he missed being able to work hands-on in the community after last years’ welcome week was condensed into a weekend with virtual events rather than in person.

Moore said he hopes students can walk away from this experience with a better understanding of what kind of community Decatur is and be a part of it during their time at Millikin.

Meanwhile, another group of student walked along Main Street in Millikin Heights collecting trash on the sidewalks and replacing mulch in the garden beds in between the road.

Senior Serron Pettis is a sports and recreational management major and a student experience ambassador for Millikin Heights. Pettis said track is what made him come to Millikin University but school itself is what kept him here.

Pettis said it may or may not be some freshmen's first experience with community service, but this is a chance for them to experience something different.

"Whether its getting more of a grit or getting your hands dirty, this is for nothing but the feeling of love and making sure the community is clean," Pettis said. “This is a perfect opportunity for them to start fresh going into their freshman year of college and in a way reinvent themselves.”

