Watch now: Shelbyville's Main Street School has a lesson outdoors

SHELBYVILLE – Students at Main Street School took over the Lithia Springs Recreation Area on Wednesday for a taste of the great outdoors.
The brainchild of physical education teacher Greg Harkins, who teaches a Great Outdoors unit in his class, the idea was to get the kids outside, teach them some basics about water safety, camping, fishing and orienteering, and hope the taste whets their appetites for more.
“We've got one (group) learning about campfires and cooking over a fire, we've got one camping and learning about pitching a tent, we've got one fishing and one of the most exciting ones is, we've the the Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance here and they're building fish cubes as a little community service so they can be put into the lake,” Harkins said. “We're learning about the outdoors and getting these kids outside and teaching them what's in their backyard.”
Despite living in the same community as Lake Shelbyville, with opportunities to do all those things, some of the students had never been there, Harkins said.
“This is a day to get these kids outside away from their screens and also show them what they've got here at this lake and all the great work the Army Corps of Engineers does,” he said.
When the lake was first built, said Chip Christensen, who was helping students build the fish cubes, there was plenty of fallen timber in the water to provide cover for fish, but over the years, that deteriorated. The cubes, made of PVC pipe and drainage tile, will replace those natural hideouts. The kids helped build them and the Army Corps of Engineers will place them in a few days. There are about 1,300 fish cubes in the water.
“We've tried to include the youth in building these, and that's kind of what today is all about,” Christensen said. “Today we'll build eight of them and on Saturday we put them in Woods Lake.”
The cubes give smaller fish a place to hide from predatory bigger fish, but also draw the bigger fish who are hoping for a meal. Pankton and microorganisms grow on the cubes and provide food for the smaller fish, and the “biggest fish,” Christensen added with a laugh, referring to humans, will fish near the cubes.
“We're going to put these ones we made in shallow water,” said third-grader Gauge Sloan. “It's good for the fish so they can have habitats to live in.”
Cory Donnel, natural resource specialist for the Army Corps of Engineers, said he hopes the kids learn a bit about fisheries management and how important the lake is to the community.
“They also learn skills, how to build something, and how to assemble something,” he said.
It's especially important to get the kids active and outdoors this school year due to the pandemic, said Kate Harkins, Greg Harkins' wife and also a teacher at the school.
“Over the last two or three years, we've noticed more kids are playing video games, and they're inside, so this was a good opportunity to get the kids outside and moving,” she said. “This is the time for the kids to learn what this is about and get outside and enjoy the outdoors.”
School counselor Heather Townsend said she was touched by how happy the children were to see and talk to friends they hadn't been able to see due to social distancing guidelines. Though Main Street School has been having in-person classes, kids had to avoid getting too close to each other, so the day outside was welcome relief.
Third-grader Gabe Pritchard is one kid who spends a lot of time outdoors, so he was in his element on Wednesday.
“I think it's actually a good idea, because I get to go outside and I get to do stuff,” he said.
The school staff all wore T-shirts that read “Learning Outside the Classroom” with the hashtag #mainstreet2thecorps.” Principal Ryan Scott said he hopes kids will get excited about camping, fishing and the lake and convince their parents to plan family time doing those things, take photos while they're at it, and post them on social media with that hashtag.
“The idea is, if we open their eyes and expose them (to the lake), that they go home and they want to come back and start making memories like this with their families,” Scott said.
