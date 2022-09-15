Watch now: Shelters plead for adopters and foster homes due to unprecedented numbers

DECATUR — So many homeless cats and dogs fill the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County that some are even kenneled in office worker Garrett Sayles' office.

The kitten room is full. The adult cat room is full. Dogs are housed in the all-purpose room.

“I've never seen this many owner relinquishments,” said Irene Peterson, president of the Humane Society.

In some cases, staff and volunteers find the animals waiting in boxes or carriers when they arrive for the day, with no information about them.

Mae, a pregnant Lab mix, arrived that way and has since had her puppies, who appear to be a mix of Lab, Rottweiler and “anybody's guess.” At 5 weeks of age, they're beginning to wean but the high numbers and a shortage of veterinarians after several retirements locally mean that there's a long wait for shots and neutering services that will make them available for adoption.

“Last week in three days, we had phone calls wanting us to take over 50 animals, mainly cats,” Peterson said. “(They say) they're moving, there were three or four said 'I'm pregnant and I can't do this anymore,' 'We can't afford it.' We're trying to keep these animals in their homes and they just don't want to do it. We even have animals in our offices because we're out of space. We have a cat that had a broken leg and had to have pins in it. We had a cat that was brought in that had a dead kitten hanging out and Dr. Baker and Dr. Voelker (at Northgate Pet Clinic) did emergency surgery. That cat almost died. She was in the the hospital for eight days, and she's in my office, too. We have animals everywhere.”

Animal rescue isn't about money, Peterson said. It's about loving animals and wanting what's best for them. And it wrings their hearts to have to say “no” to an animal in need of safe harbor because there just isn't room, or to see an animal suffering due to neglect or abuse. So they keep trying to accommodate, they ask for donations of money and food and volunteers and adoptive families.

The Humane Society makes it as easy as they can for adopters, while still making sure the animal is a good fit for the family and will be loved and cared for properly.

At the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center, they have 100 cats and 70 dogs waiting for new homes. As with the Humane Society, some animals brought in as “strays” are likely owner surrenders and the owners don't want to admit it, said Anna Cusimano, adoptions and promotions coordinator. The shelter is running a special at present, with adoptions costing only $25 with an approved application. Shelter workers process applications as fast as possible, often in one day, trying to get new homes for animals to make room, but some of the animals require particular kinds of homes.

Cinnamon, one of the dogs, with a coat the color of her name and eyes that beg someone to love her, is “a wounded soul,” Cusimano said. The shelter has no information on her history, but she is clearly losing hope, whether that's due to past abuse or the noise and chaos of living in a shelter. She needs a home where she's the only animal, with a family who can give her the attention and time she needs to regain her spirit.

It's also important to remember that the behavior you see in the kennel is not a true picture of the animal's personality.

“They spend a lot of time in the kennels here,” Cusimano said. “They get very worked up when they see somebody walk by. 'Hey, it's somebody new, pay attention to me' and having to be the loudest one in the room.”

The barking and the squirming and excitement is deafening with so many dogs vying for attention at once, so potential adopters need to take the dog to the shelter's meet and greet room, or outside for a walk in the grass to get to know each other, she said, and things will also be very different at home than at the shelter. When the dog is in your home, and can relax, he or she will be a different animal.

Shelter staff and volunteers do their best to teach some manners and get to know the animals' personalities so they can help people choose the right one, with the animal's welfare and happiness paramount. They want people to adopt them, but they also want the right people to adopt the right dog or cat.

The most important thing, Peterson said, is to adopt, don't shop.

“We're doing everything we can and it's heartbreaking for staff and volunteers,” she said. “We don't need to be breeding. We need to spay and neuter and keep your pets.”