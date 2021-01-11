Watch now: Shemilah Outreach Center officially opens at The Salvation Army

DECATUR — One of the things that attracts Rose Cobb to Shemilah's Outreach Center is the dance team.
“We dance, we get our school work done, we interact with each other,” said Rose, a sophomore at MacArthur High School. “We get involved with the community. We've got a summer program that's coming up where we plant flowers and stuff like that. It's a Decatur group gathering, just getting stuff done.”
Shemuel Sanders lost his daughter, Shemilah, to gun violence in June, when she was with a group near the Garfield overpass. Her group and another group got into a confrontation and as she was running away, she was shot in the back of the neck. Paul M. Folks, 41, is charged with her death and awaiting trial. He has pleaded not guilty and is due for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 25.
In her memory, her father began the Shemilah Outreach Center, hoping to help young people realize they have options. Over the summer, he provided landscaping work for which the young people earned pocket money and gained experience they can use later to obtain other jobs. He and Lt. Kenesa Debela met and Debela offered him the use of the meeting room at The Salvation Army's headquarters on West Main Street.
The program serves kids ages 6 to 17, but Sanders also wants to eventually expand to the young adults, he said.
“I know to reach the youth, we need to also reach the young men and the young women in this community,” Sanders said.
The Rev. Rod Wilson and others in the community came to him after Shemilah's death, he said.
“I want to thank them for being a shoulder to cry on when I lost my daughter to gun violence,” he said. “They came to my garage, they knew I was in pain, and they said, 'Get up. Let's pray.'”
Wilson said that instead of losing his way in his pain, Sanders dreamed of helping other young people and doing everything he could to steer them away from violence.
“I do all the praying for the group and for our youth and for everything we get,” Wilson said.
Shemilah's smiling graduation photo is prominently displayed in the center, where Sanders hopes kids can learn and support each other in finding productive and safe things to keep them busy. Certified teachers, like Decatur teacher Nicole Young, tutor them if they need academic help, and Shemika Sanders, daughter of Shemuel, is known as “Coach Shemika” to the girls who are on the dance team. The girls are already signed up for dance competitions in St. Louis and Chicago and will take their show on the road in the next few months.
“We try to move this community forward, and we've got a lot of problems to overcome, and no one's going to say this is a perfect place,” said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, who met with Sanders early in the process and spoke at the dedication ceremony. “I love Decatur, and I love the people of Decatur, and it's people like the ones I see out here today, people who have a vision for making it a better community, that can come together and work at it.”
