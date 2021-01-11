Watch now: Shemilah Outreach Center officially opens at The Salvation Army

The program serves kids ages 6 to 17, but Sanders also wants to eventually expand to the young adults, he said.

“I know to reach the youth, we need to also reach the young men and the young women in this community,” Sanders said.

The Rev. Rod Wilson and others in the community came to him after Shemilah's death, he said.

“I want to thank them for being a shoulder to cry on when I lost my daughter to gun violence,” he said. “They came to my garage, they knew I was in pain, and they said, 'Get up. Let's pray.'”

Wilson said that instead of losing his way in his pain, Sanders dreamed of helping other young people and doing everything he could to steer them away from violence.

“I do all the praying for the group and for our youth and for everything we get,” Wilson said.