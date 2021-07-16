Watch now: Should Decatur-area schools require masks? Here's what officials are discussing.

DECATUR — Almost 240 Illinois superintendents have sent a letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker asking for local control of decisions on COVID-19 protocols in the coming school year.

“We believe that local boards of education and superintendents are best positioned and capable of planning reasonable and safe approaches to educate the students of our communities,” the letter reads. “The past 16 months have provided us with ample experience and knowledge to lead locally with your support.”

On Friday, the governor's office announced that there are no plans to reinstate restrictions, and that schools will have local control and power in deciding what is best for their own communities.

“Restore Illinois mitigations that were enacted during the height of the pandemic allowed for safe and proven infection prevention measures since no vaccine was available,” a spokesperson for the governor’s office said in an email Friday. “Currently there is no plan to implement any additional mitigations now that there is an abundance of vaccine available and accessible across Illinois. We encourage all Illinoisans ages 12+ to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The mask policy question has become the latest flashpoint in the COVID response effort. Some school meetings across the state have erupted over questions about coverings being required, with parents pushing for more local control. Last week, the Mattoon school board approved a resolution asking for local control for COVID-19 mitigation measures and opposing statewide mask mandate for schools. On Friday, protests were held outside the Winnebago County Health Department over children wearing masks.

The issues come as schools prepare for a new in-person academic year following various mitigation measures over the past 18 months.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on July 9 that teachers and students who are fully vaccinated can forego masks, but at the moment, vaccinations are not yet available for children younger than 12. Other states, such as California, have put mask mandates back in place whether people are vaccinated or not due to rising case numbers.

Cases also have been increasing in pockets of Illinois, with additional concerns about the highly infectious delta variety.

Illinois is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that say teachers and students who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus don't have to wear masks indoors. It also says students and staff should stay at least 3 feet apart to reduce the spread of a disease that is primarily transmitted through the air.

The recommendations have created a patchwork of rules for schools. States like Rhode Island have eliminated mask mandates for educational settings.

“Based on the current conditions in our towns and counties, the Central A&M 21-22 school year will begin with a mask optional policy,” said Superintendent DeAnn Heck, who signed the letter. “We will continue to monitor the health and well-being of our students and staff and adjust accordingly if needed. Everyone should be prepared to wear masks if our local metrics warrant that need.”

The Central A&M board approved the plan based on current CDC, Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education guidelines, Heck said.

“Possibly the biggest takeaway (in those guidelines) is the following statement,” she said, quoting the guidelines: “The CDC/IDPH/ISBE recommend masks be worn by those who are unvaccinated. They also recognize local control during Phase 5 as stated: 'Together with local public health officials, school administrators should consider multiple factors when they make decisions about implementing layered prevention strategies against COVID-19. Since schools typically serve their surrounding communities, decisions should be based on the school population, families, and students served, as well as their communities.'”

The state entered Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan after infection rates declined. That meant most restrictions were lifted, although masks were still required in schools.

Macon County superintendents who signed, in addition to Heck, include Damian Jones, Argenta-Oreana schools; Jill Reedy, assistant superintendent of Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education; Andy Pygott, Meridian; Brett Robinson, Cerro Gordo; Travis Roundcount, Mount Zion; and Cheryl Warner, Warrensburg-Latham.

“Some new guidance just came out this weekend,” said Bobbi Williams, interim superintendent for Decatur Public Schools. “Some area superintendents are getting together to compare notes so we can be a little bit consistent. We want to make sure we get information out in enough time so parents can plan, but things are changing so quickly that we don't want to put something out too soon and confuse people.”

With most area schools starting in mid-August, only about four weeks remain for districts to make plans.

“Currently, we are continuing to consult with our legal counsel, insurance provider, as well as our local health department regarding multiple aspects of the new guidance,” said Cheryl Warner, superintendent of Warrensburg-Latham schools. “(The district) is not ready to release our plan currently as we are still seeking feedback from multiple stakeholders. There are tough decisions ahead, but I am confident we will make the best decisions for our district.

Mount Zion is still working on its plan, said Superintendent Travis Roundcount, and he expects it to be ready for release by July 21, while Sangamon Valley Superintendent Bob Meadows said he is working on the plan to present to the school board at its meeting the same day.

Argenta-Oreana Superintendent Damian Jones said the district is waiting for further guidance from the state as well, and the board has not yet taken action, though the board did approve a resolution to request local control from Pritzker on making decisions about the upcoming school year.

Meridian is also still working on a plan, said Superintendent Andy Pygott.

“We want to ensure that our key stakeholders have an opportunity to provide input and collaborate for a comprehensive plan that addresses all considerations,” Pygott said. “We are confident that we will restate and follow the CDC and IDPH guidelines that were recently provided. In addition, the Return to School Plan will indicate the possibility of revisions based on any updated guidance by the CDC & IDPH during the course of the school year as may be necessitated with public health metrics related to the COVID19 pandemic.”

