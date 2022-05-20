Watch now: Sign-Up event offers opportunity learn about summer activities in Decatur

DECATUR – Alisha Phillips is a fan of the Decatur Public Library's summer reading program, and made sure to sign up her son, Quintyon Phillips, as well as herself at the Decatur Public Schools' Summer Sign-Up.

“I just love the summer reading program,” Phillips said. “It's been a good program for (the kids).”

Adults can sign up, too, and readers set their own goals.

For the last two years, some parts of the summer reading program had to change, such as the performances of Really READiculous, the team of Susan Bishop and Alissa Henkel who act out children's books. Those performances will be back this year and the program, with registration online for those who want to do it that way, will largely be back to normal as well.

“We can't wait to get people back in the building,” said Carol Ziese, head of circulation and technical services, watching library assistant John Schirle and library clerk Taneshia Cunningham as the two of them signed a long line of people up for the summer reading program and issued library cards.

Sometimes, Ziese said, they go to an event like Thursday's ready for a huge crowd and nobody shows up. Other times, like this one, they can hardly keep up with the number of people. So they always show up prepared for a crowd and they had one this time.

The Summer Sign-Up event was sponsored by Decatur Public Schools to allow families to “one-stop shop” for summer activities for kids, with representatives from community organizations on hand to let families register on the spot, said Denise Swarthout, spokeswoman for Decatur schools.

“We offered this event for parents and families to see what's available for summer programs in our community,” Swarthout said. “We do have 1,000 students that we're serving in our summer school program, but we have several hundred families that we know are interested in summer programs so we wanted them to see what's available from the YMCA and the (Decatur) Park District and our other community partners.”

The school district also had some scholarships available to help families pay for programs for which there was a cost, in case the families needed that assistance, and some of the community partners, like the Decatur Park District, have summer jobs available for older students as well.

Due to staffing shortages, Swarthout said, the school district wasn't able to offer as large a summer school program as in past years, and the Summer Sign-Up was something administrators thought would help families whose kids weren't able to go to summer school.

Some programs, like the summer reading program at the Decatur Public Library, are free. Others are low-cost, like the Boys and Girls Club. Registration for kids ages 7 to 18 is open until May 25 and costs $10 for the entire summer, with activities planned 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 1 through July 29.

Like most of the people who visited the event, Kamilia Ellzey stopped at every booth because doing so put her into a drawing for prizes, but she spent several minutes at the Scovill Zoo table. Admission to the zoo is free on Thursdays and the zoo offers several summer camps and classes.

“The zoo is a good place for kids and I saw they had a lot of paperwork laid out on the table,” she said. Ellzey was accompanied by her kids, Ameria, Kashya, Iley, Ava and Sky.

