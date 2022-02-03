Watch now: Snow or no snow, care of Scovill Zoo animals is a priority

DECATUR – Snow and cold doesn't bother the Scovill Zoo animals nearly as much as it does the keepers.

Zoo residents who can't handle winter weather are brought in for the season in October or November, said Assistant Director Dave Webster. That includes the penguins, who are native to a temperate zone and would never experience below-freezing temps in the wild.

But everybody has to be fed and provided with water no matter what, and that water has to be carried to them multiple times in freezing weather. Keepers have to clean shelters and change soiled bedding, too.

“We're bundled up and it's not too hard to stay warm (due to the physical activity), but when it gets down below 0 and the wind is strong, that's when (animals) are in virtually 24 hours a day,” Webster said. “The reptile keepers have it good. They're indoors and warm and cozy.”

The camels have thick coats which they'll shed in spring, like the goats, cows and pigs in the petting zoo. All animals have shelter suitable for their species and the ones who stay outdoors can choose whether to stay in their shelters or go outside. The wolves, Webster said, rarely use their shelter and take naps on top of the snow.

Usually the cheetahs can choose for themselves, too, and are willing to be outside in the cold, but they aren't fans of the snow and have been spending a lot of time indoors, which means the keepers have a lot of cleaning to do. Cheetahs mark territory by spraying urine so their shelter reeks first thing in the morning, he added with a laugh.

“The snow and cold just slow everything down,” Webster said. “It doesn't make it worse, just a little more difficult to deal with. We do give them extra bedding, straw, so they're well insulated from the floor and can find a warm, dry spot out of the weather. It means more to clean up and more bedding to put down and things like that.”

The goats are not fans of snow, either, he said, and they wait for the keepers to shovel paths and then walk in the paths so they don't have to walk in snow. When they sleep, family groups stay together – and some of the goats represent as many as three generations – and they pile up together and cuddle. The pigs burrow deep into their straw.

All the animals get extra food in the cold because they burn more calories staying warm.

Decatur Park District Executive Director Clay Gerhard said about one-third of park district employees have to come to work no matter what just to keep things going, even when the park district closes for inclement weather. The zoo is part of the park district.

“If folks have to come in and report, they get another day off at a later date,” Gerhard said. “Our parks maintenance crews do. The first focus is roadways and parking lots, as those get cleared, they go into the parks and clear the parking lots so folks can use the parks. We keep the fire lane open for emergencies, and we have roadways adjacent to residential areas, so we clear those.”

Last year, when so many things were closed due to COVID-19, the park district kept the bike trails in Fairview and Nelson parks open so people could get out and exercise.

By the weekend, he said, crews will be able to get to those bike trails to clear them for people who want to use them.

“A lot of it is dog walkers, and die-hard runners,” Gerhard said. “A lot of people actually love running when it's cold like this.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

