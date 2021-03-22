Watch now: 'So many emotions': Students return to Decatur classrooms for first time in over a year

DECATUR — The return to the classroom Monday received a passing grade, with Decatur Public Schools students, teachers and administrators sharing sentiments of happiness and relief.
“Today was filled with so many emotions,” said Eisenhower High School teacher Kelsey Doubet. “I was nervous and anxious, but as soon as the kids started filling the halls I was overcome with joy. I don’t think I truly knew how much I’ve missed being in the classroom until today.”
Teachers have been anticipating this day since they first thought they'd be back in person in January. That “first day” had to be postponed because Alltown Bus Service didn't have enough drivers to cover all the district routes, but that has been resolved.
"Where do I start?" said Julie Fane, principal of American Dreamer STEM Academy. "Like every first day, it has been all hands on deck from all staff members working for one purpose, the children. It has been an exceptional day. Everyone has anxiously been awaiting this day for over a year. The children have come in with smiles on, ready to be back in-person."
Students were last in the buildings on March 13, 2020, when schools were closed across the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those entering the buildings on Monday underwent a screening for COVID symptoms as part of the many precautions that are in place that make the return to classes possible.
"I am so proud of the teachers and (teaching assistants) also as they are venturing into yet another world of teaching today with in-person learners and virtual learners at the same time. I have been in every classroom and it is running seamlessly; they are not missing a beat," Fane said.
Students were divided into A and B groups to ensure social distancing capability, and A students attend on Mondays and Tuesdays; B students on Thursdays and Fridays, with all students remote on Wednesdays. In-person students attend remotely on the days they are not in person.
Superintendent Paul Fregeau said 70% of Decatur students chose the in-person option, with the remainder choosing to remain in remote learning.
MacArthur High School freshman Anunciata Burns, like other Decatur freshmen, had not attended a single day of class in her new building until Monday.
“I couldn’t wait to go back. All the teachers were nice and we went over all of our expectations,” she said. “There were no more than six kids in most of my classes for safety reasons. I was happy that I could do more hands-on work and get the chance be involved with the yearbook committee.”
She sent a text to her mother, Krystal Johnson, a cartoon of herself smiling at her desk.
First-year teachers were a special concern of Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, and he made a point of visiting those classrooms on his morning rounds to offer assistance if needed, but they were doing fine, he said.
“They were doing good, doing the simultaneous teaching of students virtual and in person, using their Apple TVs just like we had practiced,” Dase said. “It's like taking that first step forward. I was telling everybody, this is a historical day for all of us. DPS has never done any of this.”
Of course, there were a few “hiccups,” he said, but most of that was problems with technology. Last week, a lot of people had to update passwords, and there were some difficulties with connecting. Most buildings also had meetings after classes dismissed to discuss how the morning routines had gone and where they could improve them. Students all have to be certified symptom-free and their temperatures taken before they come inside, and Dase took a few temperatures himself, he said, but overall, the day went smoothly.
One of those first-year teachers is Carissa Craven at American Dreamer STEM Academy.
“In essence, it felt like the first day of school as a first year teacher,” she said. “I had no idea what to expect. Everything went more smoothly than I ever could have hoped for. We had a few technical hiccups to start the day: my password wouldn’t work, my iPad couldn’t connect to the TV to share some of the lessons, and sound wouldn’t play both virtually and in person. I was in a panic thinking that was an indicator for how the day would go. After a year in the virtual world, the students rolled with the punches, let me know if there was a wifi blip, and did amazingly well. They were so excited to tour our new building, see the baby lambs, and meet Rex the miniature donkey. I thought I’d be exhausted at the end of the day, but I’m even more energized to see them again, and more of my kids on Thursday. I didn’t even realize how much I missed having bodies in the room. I am just floating on the feeling of a great first day back.”
Eisenhower High School staff all wore matching yellow T-shirts that read, “Better Together” with a picture of a panther, the school mascot. Principal Amy Zahm-Duncheon joked that everyone was going to have to do laundry so they could wear the shirts again on Thursday to welcome the B group students, too.
“Today was absolutely amazing,” she said. “Students arrived ready to learn and the staff at EHS was ready to teach. It was evident that the students and staff wanted to be here and missed in-person school. The EHS pep band and cheerleaders welcomed students as they arrived. The halls are full of cheery, colorful, and welcoming decorations. Teachers were able to log on to Google Meets with the students at home and teach the students in person. The (technology) department provided immediate support as needed. EHS counselors, EHS social workers and Heritage staff were available to support students’ social emotional needs.”
Some students were so glad to be back that they wanted to stay at school even when the day was over, she said.
“I was so excited and nervous to come to school today,” said Eisenhower teacher Amanda Seider. “I have missed the students so much and seeing their faces, masked of course, made the entire building feel alive again. It was a really fun, amazing day in class. I'm so excited for the rest of the year.”
Eisenhower music teacher Jennifer Morrow has missed having live music classes and called the first day “awesome.”
“Virtual learners and B day students played along at home and were able to provide some feedback to their in-person classmates,” she said. “I cannot wait to see B day students on Thursday.”
Having students in the building is the first step on the “journey back to normal,” said Eisenhower teacher Sharon Lopez. The building was lonely without them, she added.
Counselor Jackie Hayes said students and staff couldn't stop smiling on Monday.
“The first day was a breath of fresh air,” said Eisenhower teacher Brett Palmer. “I could certainly sense that with my in-person students. There is a sense of new beginnings. That optimism helped make the first day successful. While there are definitely some adjustments to be made with both students and teachers, we are up for the challenge.”
Parsons School Principal Holly Kitson said there were a few technical glitches, but overall the day went well, down to the students being cooperative about masks.
“There was some learning process is because it is different but the kids did not have any issues keeping on their masks, nor did they have trouble learning to walk in the halls six feet apart,” she said.
Teacher selfies Abby Emroski and Billie Hall.JPG
Teacher selfies Anthony Mansur.JPG
Teacher selfies Bush MHS.JPG
Teacher selfies Christa Jenkins.JPG
Teacher selfies Dotti NIsbet Vicki Samar Shelby Wilcox .JPG
Teacher selfies Franklin.JPG
Teacher selfies Jaime Goodman.JPG
Teacher selfies JoBeth Page, NIkki Torbert and Kristin Portis.JPG
Teacher selfies John Hartzmark.JPG
Teacher selfies Johns HIll.JPG
Teacher selfies Kristy Watrous and Emily Hahn.PNG
Teacher selfies Libby Kirkland.JPG
Teacher selfies Mary Brady.JPG
Teacher selfies Michael Coziahr.JPG
Teacher selfies Nisbet Samar Wilcox.JPG
Teacher selfies Wayne Dunning.JPG
17. teacher selfies Joslyn Keathley and Joy Wiggle
Teacher selfies American Dreamers STEM Academy
teacher selfies Kevin Hale
teacher selfies Montessori classroom
Montessori Academy for Peace
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter