DECATUR — With circumstances changing quickly and districts still trying to make plans for what classes might look like in the fall, some parents have decided to home-school instead.

“Home-schooling is what will work best for our family,” said Bethany Force, of Decatur, whose eldest daughter will be in second grade.

For many, home-schooling is out of the question, often because parents have full-time jobs. Others feel they're not equipped to handle the daunting prospect of educating solo. But for some, it is an option as COVID-19 continues and the prospect of a vaccine is still far away.

The full impact of the shift out of the classroom is still be gauged, as districts ramp up the registration process and collect information. Additionally, Illinois doesn't require parents who home-school to register with the state. It's also unclear what losing students will mean for school budgets, while President Donald Trump has threatened to cut federal funding if schools don't reopen in the fall.

In Illinois, all schools were shut down in March as COVID cases grew and are now being allowed to reopen under various rules and recommendations. Administrators will determine specific measures.

Illinois State Board of Education guidelines at the moment call for:

Children to stay in the same group all day

For teachers and students to wear cloth masks, not face shields

No more than 50 people in a space at a time

Social distancing as much as possible

Temperature and wellness checks for everyone entering a building or self-certification that the person is free of symptoms.

Additionally, ISBE's guidelines recognize that each child will have had a different experience during remote learning in the spring and children's academic losses could be significant. School districts are expected to prepare plans for a return to remote learning if necessary and plans for blended in-person and remote learning as well.

Decatur Public Schools has a group working on a blueprint, but it is not yet complete, said Denise Swarthout, a district spokeswoman.

“We are still developing our plans for the fall 2020 return to school, so I don’t have an answer as of yet on whether parents will be able to choose remote learning or in-person instruction,” Swarthout said. “We hope to have those plans finalized and announced very soon.”

Illinois also has received $569 million in federal pandemic relief funds, the majority of which will go to elementary and secondary schools. A total of $54 million will help schools buy laptops and tablets, internet connectivity, virtual coaching for teachers and professional development.

Charlotte Thompson, as an educator herself, understands the schools are in a difficult position, she said. They have to follow state guidelines. But for her family, the requirement that even small children wear a mask has made them decide to home-school.

“Part of learning is facial expression and you miss that vital part being covered, especially with a preschooler,” she said. “We had an amazing experience remote learning and I’d just as soon continue that than send them with restrictions. Schools are social entities. I could go on and on with my opinion. It doesn’t reflect the leadership of the district by any means. They are in a tough predicament.”

'Very worried about the regulations'

Special education students, particularly those with significant medical conditions, require even more planning and preparation. Kathy Horath, executive director of Macon-Piatt Special Education District, has assembled a team to work on their plan for the fall. They've already begun meeting. Children who have medical conditions that make it dangerous for them to be around other students can get a certification from their doctor and receive homebound learning services, for example. Her team includes teachers from Life and Essential Skills and Social/Emotional Development.

“We are developing an intake survey for teachers to go over with parents and showcase the risks that may be unique to this population, so parents can make an informed decision if they want to do only remote learning, rather than in-person learning,” Horath said. “We are planning to order face shields and masks, gloves, and disposable gowns for our staff to wear when they need to be in close proximity to our fragile students. We are also continuing our practice of sanitizing instructional materials between student use, and will order additional materials for students to have individually.”

The heat of late summer and issues that might arise from wearing a mask under those conditions are a concern of parent Deana Anderson. She and her husband both work full time and home-schooling isn't an option, though she said she wishes it were.

“I’m very worried about the regulations,” Anderson said. “I can’t see kids wearing masks all day long especially in older schools like my daughter's because it is not air conditioned and is so hot in there when school starts. My mother-in-law mentioned possibly using one of the plastic face shields instead. So when we go to the school for registration we will be asking if that is an an option.”

As a home daycare provider, Krystal Sturgeon will have to require the children to wear masks. She has a daughter with a medical condition that doesn't compromise her immune system, but any illness can become serious enough to require hospitalization.

She has seen children at her daughters' school whose parents can't pick them up when they fall ill at school, so the children are in the nurse's office all day even though they're sick. During the remote learning of the last part of this school year, once the family figured out the technology involved and got used to the routine, they found it to be enjoyable, she said.

“My hope is that remote learning will be an option, similar to what they did for the remainder of the 2020 school year,” Sturgeon said. “My daughters had great teachers that sent assignments daily or weekly. It gave me peace of mind having the kids home safe without sacrificing their academics.”

Another factor is the possibility of COVID cases bouncing back. School systems across the country have set into motion plans to have classes two or three times weekly, with remote learning in between, but the the Trump administration has been pushing for classes to fully resume, with the possibility of withholding funds in the next relief package or linking funding to the student, not the district.

What's required

Nationally, about 3.3% of students were home-schooled in 2015-2016, the most recent period available from the National Center for Educational Statistics. In Illinois, requirements for home-schooling include instruction in language arts, math, biological and physical science, social science, fine arts and physical development and health.

When parents choose to home-school, they notify their child's school of their decision so the school won't mark the child absent or truant, said Jackie Matthews of the Office of Communications at ISBE. The state does not require, but does encourage, home-schooling parents to complete a registration with the state.

The Decatur Public Library has always had materials and programs geared to home-schooling families, said library assistant John Schirle, and knowing that there may be more of them this school year, is making plans accordingly.

“They get all sorts of books and materials from the library to use in teaching their children,” Schirle said. “Many are using a curriculum which specifies a set of books for each unit, and they come with those lists, find what we have, and we help them order what we don't from other libraries in the system. We show them how to use the online catalog system for searching for specific titles, or age-appropriate resources on whatever subject their children are studying. Others don't have specific titles in mind; they just need books on volcanoes, for example, for third grade, because that's what their child is currently studying.”

The library has online resources which are free to anyone with a library card, such as Tutor.com, which offers one-on-one online tutoring, and World Book Online, with resources for all ages, including Spanish-language versions.

“Additionally, for a couple of years we have been offering a book discussion group for the Rebecca Caudill nominee books specifically for home-school families,” he said. “Schools around the state read and vote for their favorite books for this award each year. Students in fourth through eighth grades at participating schools can vote, and the Decatur Public Schools participate in this. So our group allows any homeschool students who wish to participate as well.”

Force, the Decatur parent, who also has experience teaching, said she's fortunate to be able to home-school. She also is concerned with the state guidelines. Annalee has difficulty adjusting to a mask and Force can't imagine making her wear one all day at school.

“I’m so thankful we are able to go this route for Annalee," she said. "I’m looking forward to tailoring our curriculum specifically for her needs.”

Wanda Helm's 8-year-old granddaughter, whom she's raising, is used to wearing a mask, but Helm is concerned that other children are not, and that school will be difficult for those kids. She's considering home-schooling, too.

“Most likely I will because, unfortunately, I don’t see how little kids are going to keep masks on,” she said. “Alaiynna doesn’t have a problem with it since we have been wearing them all along, but some haven’t, and it is going to be a very hard transition for them.”

10 ways Illinois schools could look different this fall

