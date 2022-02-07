Watch now: Some Macon County districts alter school mask requirements

MOUNT ZION — Students and staff of several area school districts returned to class Monday to altered masking and vaccination requirements.

The changes are the result of a ruling Friday by Circuit Court Judge Raylene DeWitte Grischow implementing a temporary restraining order against Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive orders requiring masks be worn in schools; that unvaccinated employees in those buildings be tested weekly; and that staff and students identified as “close contacts” be refused admittance to districts' buildings without a negative test.

Grischow found that the executive orders and the resulting actions by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois State Board of Education, and nearly 170 school districts named in the suit were unlawful and the defendants had overstepped their authority and issued the temporary restraining order the prevents the mandates from being enforced.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office filed immediate notices of appeal in the cases and on Monday filed motions asking for an emergency stay of the order pending the appeal. As of Monday afternoon, the 4th District Court of Appeals had not yet ruled on the motion for an emergency stay.

Local districts including Mount Zion, Central A&M and Maroa-Forsyth have issued statements in which they recommend, but do not require, masks for entry into schools and dropped requirements for testing. Mount Zion and Central A&M are named in the lawsuit acted on by Grischow.

Students riding buses will still be required to wear masks as that's a federal order.

Decatur schools, which were not named in the lawsuit, are requiring all students and staff to continue complying with mandates.

Mattoon schools, which were named in the lawsuit, are excusing only students whose parents were part of the suit from compliance with current policies.

“Details surrounding this case could change in the days and weeks ahead,” read the letter sent to Mount Zion families and staff, provided by Superintendent Travis Roundcount. “Therefore, during these difficult times, we ask that everyone be respectful of the choices of others, and feel comfortable with your choices moving forward.”

The decision has been appealed and the result of that appeal is expected by Feb. 17. Until then, Mount Zion's altered policies include:

Masks will revert back to our district’s original plan before the executive order. Masks are recommended in school, but no students will be suspended, or disciplined by the Mt. Zion School District.

Masks are still currently required by everyone on the school bus under a federal requirement.

No employee or persons in the school building will receive any consequences related to masking.

Quarantines will be recommended for close contacts, but no close contacts will be suspended, or disciplined in any way for not isolating.

Positive cases will still be expected to stay home for five days, or until symptoms improve.

Decatur Public Schools plan to continue to use the guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health, said spokeswoman Denise Swarthout.

Kristopher Kahler, superintendent of Maroa-Forsyth schools, said his district was not named in this case, but is named in another case that will be heard shortly. In anticipation of the second suit resulting in the same outcome as the first, and until the appellate court issues a ruling, Kahler said, he sent out a letter to district families and staff.

In it, he said the district would continue to "recommend and encourage" indoor mask wearing for all students and staff, but it would not be required.

"Please understand that this may have repercussions for some of our sporting events, and this situation is very fluid," Kahler wrote. "Masks may be required to play some other schools. We are awaiting updated information from IHSA and IESA about hosting events."

Maroa-Forsyth's policy on illness, which was in place prior to the pandemic, will continue to be enforced. Students must be fever-free without medication for 24 hours before returning to school, and must have no vomiting or diarrhea. If they have been absent three consecutive days, they will need to bring a doctor's note. If students test positive for COVID-19, it is recommended they stay out of school for five days and wear a mask to school for five days after returning.

“Tomorrow some children will come to school with masks on and some will not,” read the letter, sent on Sunday. "I encourage you to make this a 'teachable moment' for your child and remind your child to be tolerant and respectful of the personal choice of their friends and peers. Families must make the choices that are best for them, and it is important that all students’ and staff members’ personal choices are respected."

Central A&M has paused COVID-19 mitigations until further clarification from the courts, according to the letter sent out by Superintendent DeAnn Heck.

“Please understand that this has always been and continues to be a fluid situation,” Heck wrote. She said the district would continue to communicate changes as they occur, and its Return to School Plan would be reevaluated at the Feb. 28 school board meeting.

“No matter what you choose to do as a family, everyone at CAM will be treated with kindness, compassion, and respect," she wrote. "We all understand that this is a highly politically charged issue but everyone deserves to be treated with respect and kindness. A good lesson to keep in mind no matter the situation.”

Mattoon Superintendent Tim Condron's letter to district families said that only the students whose parents were part of the suit would be excused from the mitigation measures.

“Furthermore, while our nurses will continue to conduct contact tracing, we will only notify parents that their child was a close contact,” Condron's message read. “We will not require them to pick up the students unless they have tested positive or are symptomatic. School exclusion will be the sole responsibility of the health department.”

Mattoon's school board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday and further discuss the situation during that meeting. The meeting will be held at Riddle School in Mattoon.

Cumberland schools in Toledo is also part of the lawsuit and had not returned calls by deadline. The district posted the temporary restraining order on its website but made no further comment there about any updated procedures.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.