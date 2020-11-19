Watch now: Some schools shifting gears after health department plea; Macon County reports 8 more COVID deaths

DECATUR — With the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, the Macon County Health Department has appealed to schools who are holding in-person classes to shift to fully remote learning until Jan. 15.
Both the Lutheran School Association and Decatur Christian School have opted to shift to fully remote learning after offering in-person classes throughout most of the fall semester.
Decatur Christian will take an extended Thanksgiving break the week of Nov. 23-27, with remote learning beginning on Nov. 30 until Christmas break, which starts Dec. 18.
“We are firmly committed to on-site instructional teaching at (Decatur Christian), but we also understand the responsibility to make decisions for the protection and health and safety of our students, families, and community at large,” said the Rev. Steve Hohm.
The LSA has had an average of 40 students absent on any given day for COVID-19-related reasons, said executive director Joel Witt, and the decision is to shift to remote learning, with plans to return to classrooms on Jan. 19.
In a letter to LSA families, Witt reminded them that throughout the last several months, their school family has supported each other and been “alone together.”
“I pray that we all take the time to look at a faithful God who continues to stand with His people in all times and all circumstances,” Witt wrote. “Even in the midst of a pandemic.”
Local health officials made the plea earlier in the week as the number of positive cases and deaths continue to rise in the county. Gov. J.B Pritzker has since announced the entire state will be placed under Tier 3 mitigations starting on Friday.
On Thrusday, Illinois public health officials reported 168 coronavirus-related deaths, the most in a single day since the height of the disease’s spring surge in mid-May. In all, there have been 11,178 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
Included on the state's list of COVID-19 fatalities are eight Macon County residents, which brings the county's total to 103 since March. They were identified as three men in their 60s, two men in their 70s, a man and woman in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s.
Local health officials also announced 98 new positive cases on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 5,701.
Decatur Public Schools had already decided to remain fully remote, as they have been since the initial shutdown in March. Sangamon Valley schools had already planned to be fully remote until Dec. 7 and Superintendent Bob Meadows said that is still the plan. Mount Zion schools are fully remote, also.
Maroa-Forsyth middle and high schools are already fully remote with plans to return to blended learning after the Thanksgiving holiday, said high school Principal Brice Stewart.
“The decision was made before the letter was sent by the Macon County Health Department,” Stewart said. No further decision has yet been made, though meetings are planned for discussing it, he added.
Warrensburg-Latham and Argenta-Oreana plan to continue with their current plans of blended remote and in-person learning, monitoring the situation in their communities and preparing to change course if necessary.
“We will continue to monitor how we are staffing our classrooms and schools on a daily basis,” said Superintendent Damian Jones of Argenta-Oreana. “We will continue to record the number of students who are COVID positive and those who are in quarantine. If we are unable to maintain staffing levels that ensure students and staff safety, a decision to move to remote learning for a period of time will occur. If the majority of our students are receiving remote instruction, we would also consider moving to remote learning.”
Because St. Patrick School has small classes, said Principal Nick Blackburn, they are able to space students a safe distance apart and they require masks. They plan to continue meeting in person. The school serves 170 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
“We want to keep the kids in the best routine we can,” Blackburn said. “We're going to try to make it through.”
