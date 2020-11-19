Watch now: Some schools shifting gears after health department plea; Macon County reports 8 more COVID deaths

Decatur Public Schools had already decided to remain fully remote, as they have been since the initial shutdown in March. Sangamon Valley schools had already planned to be fully remote until Dec. 7 and Superintendent Bob Meadows said that is still the plan. Mount Zion schools are fully remote, also.

Maroa-Forsyth middle and high schools are already fully remote with plans to return to blended learning after the Thanksgiving holiday, said high school Principal Brice Stewart.

“The decision was made before the letter was sent by the Macon County Health Department,” Stewart said. No further decision has yet been made, though meetings are planned for discussing it, he added.

Warrensburg-Latham and Argenta-Oreana plan to continue with their current plans of blended remote and in-person learning, monitoring the situation in their communities and preparing to change course if necessary.