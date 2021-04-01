Watch now: South Shores teachers learn to use gaga ball pit thanks to Eagle Scout

DECATUR — A new gaga ball pit at South Shores School is dedicated to the memory of Ryan Mullinix, who died in 2016 at the age of 22.
Ryan was an Eagle Scout and his brother, Scott, built the gaga ball pit as his own Eagle Scout project. Because the Eagle Project must be a service to the community, Scott wanted to place it in a park or at a school for children to enjoy, and chose South Shores School because both Scott and Ryan attended there. There's also a “buddy bench” next to the playground which is dedicated to Ryan. A buddy bench is where a child can sit if he or she doesn't have anyone to play with, and other children who see a child sitting there can go invite that child to join them.
“We'll come out and use it during PE, hopefully when it's nice,” said physical education teacher Doug Sprague. “They can play it during recess. It's just another game, and that's what we try to give them, as many games to play as we can.”
Gaga ball is a “kinder” version of dodge ball, Scott told the teachers. The referee drops the ball into the center of the pit, at which point any player can whack the ball with an open or closed hand. If the ball hits a player below the knees, the hit player is out; if above the knee, the player keeps playing. If someone catches the ball, the player who hit it is out. If the ball leaves the pit and a player outside the pit catches it, that player can rejoin the game. Using the walls of the pit to hold on while jumping to avoid the ball is fine as long as you don't sit on the edge. Last player in the pit wins. Game play is fast and furious.
And any sort of ball will work, from typical red playground balls to the lightweight balls you can buy from a bin, or even a beach ball.
The game is popular at Boy Scout camp, Scott said, and he thought students at South Shores would enjoy it, too.
“I think it's neat that it comes from Israel, so (students) can see that other countries play games similar to what we do, because (gaga ball) is kind of similar to dodge ball,” said teacher Sara Kennedy.
Sprague said he thought it would be nice if, when he starts teaching students to play in his class, other teachers could use that as an opportunity to teach their students about Israel at the same time.
“They have them at some of the parks, too,” said teacher Emily Hahn. “It will be nice for (Sprague) to teach them the rules and go through the process.” Learning to play a game like gaga ball, she added, will help teach the students good sportsmanship as well as get them active. Players are expected to admit it if they've been hit and get out of the pit.
“It's really an honor system,” Scott said. “That's the main reason. At Boy Scout camps, you'll be walking through the forest and (a pit) will be there. Kids really like to play because it's a really good time.”