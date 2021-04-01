Watch now: South Shores teachers learn to use gaga ball pit thanks to Eagle Scout

DECATUR — A new gaga ball pit at South Shores School is dedicated to the memory of Ryan Mullinix, who died in 2016 at the age of 22.

Ryan was an Eagle Scout and his brother, Scott, built the gaga ball pit as his own Eagle Scout project. Because the Eagle Project must be a service to the community, Scott wanted to place it in a park or at a school for children to enjoy, and chose South Shores School because both Scott and Ryan attended there. There's also a “buddy bench” next to the playground which is dedicated to Ryan. A buddy bench is where a child can sit if he or she doesn't have anyone to play with, and other children who see a child sitting there can go invite that child to join them.

“We'll come out and use it during PE, hopefully when it's nice,” said physical education teacher Doug Sprague. “They can play it during recess. It's just another game, and that's what we try to give them, as many games to play as we can.”